I Am an Autumn, But I Hate Being Cold—7 Outfits That Are Deeply Chic and Yet So Cosy

As the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, dressing for warmth becomes my top priority—but style still matters. Autumn has always been my favourite season for fashion—and drinks, and movies, and everything else really—but mainly the fashion. With its endless possibilities for layering and playing with textures, I always feel inspired to try new combinations and find that I'm much more adventurous with my looks than during the summer when I'm rarely seen wearing anything other than a white linen dress. The only catch? I can’t stand being cold. Finding the perfect balance between staying cosy and looking put-together is key for me as the weather cools, but it hasn't always been that simple.

This time of year, I’m drawn to pieces that offer comfort and sophistication. From versatile layers to statement outerwear, autumn fashion is all about experimenting with your wardrobe as you bridge the gap between being functional and looking chic. There would have been a time when this wasn't deemed possible—when the height of fashion revolved around impractical shoes and bundling up was a faux pas in style circles. Now, things have moved on and dressing appropriately for autumn/winter 2024 is something to be admired. No longer will you have to choose between style and warmth; with the right approach, you can have both.

Warm autumn outfits are my go-to for navigating crisp mornings and chilly evenings. In this article, I’ll be sharing some of my favourite warm autumn outfits that I've been saving as I scroll over the past week. Scroll on to see seven that will help get you started.

7 Warm Autumn Outfits I'll Live in This Season

1. Camel Coat + Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: Let's ease ourselves in with a simple formula, shall we? Jeans are the cornerstone of so many looks, but their hardly fabric loans itself especially well to the colder months when we could do with some extra insulation. However, I understand that wearing the same jeans-and-coat ensemble day in, day out, might start to wear a little thin. The key to keeping the spark alive? Integrating some personality accessories; I love how Marilyn has made this look all her own with a natty hat and slick loafers.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Textured Wool Blend Coat £399 SHOP NOW

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

COS Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Evie Wool-Blend Hat £175 SHOP NOW

2. Boxy Blazer + Knitted Minidress + Knee Boots

Style Notes: Staying warm doesn't need to involve large coats with fleece linings—instead, some clever (not to mention chic) layering will ensure you look the stylish part whilst keeping nice and toasty. The next ensemble I'll be re-creating? This knitted minidress and belted blazer pairing. Finish with knee boots for instant polish.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Lyra Twill Blazer £307 SHOP NOW

H&M Knitted Turtleneck Dress £25 SHOP NOW

Paris Texas Croc-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £690 SHOP NOW

FERRAGAMO Hug Large Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag £2060 SHOP NOW

3. Roll-Neck Dress + Belt + Fabric Headband

Style Notes: Dresses can be cosy, too! Especially when you opt for a high-necked, knitted design that falls almost to the floor. Pro tip: This is the sort of dress style you could get away with wearing thermals underneath when temperatures reach their coldest.

Shop the Look:

Free People Natural Life Half Boho Bandeau £10 SHOP NOW

Arket Buckle Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW

TOTEME 50 Leather Ankle Boots £590 SHOP NOW

4. Jacket + Shirt + Roll-Neck Jumper

Style Notes: A layering masterclass if I ever saw one! Where roll necks can sometimes err on the side of looking casual, layering them with a tailored shirt overtop is a surefire way to make them look highly sophisticated. Already layered up, I think you'll find that all you need for an outer layer is a lightweight jacket. A blazer, perhaps.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW

ZARA Basic Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW

Nobodys Child White Double Pleated Wide Leg Ava Trousers £59 SHOP NOW

5. Wool Coat + Jumper + Scarf

Style Notes: I know what you're thinking; no tights? I always find that my legs stay warm in autumn so long as I have cosy socks on, and this look, although it features of a miniskirt, utilises them in the best possible way. Of course, you can add tights should you need it, but this preppy pleated-skirt look is near perfection already.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Structured Wool Coat £170 SHOP NOW

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Fringed Wool Blanket Scarf £67 SHOP NOW

MANGO Pinstriped Pleated Skirt £33 SHOP NOW

6. Suede Jacket + Jumper + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: Suede jackets are a huge, huge trend this autumn. This is excellent news for this inherently cold person, as suede is one of the toastiest fabrications out there. While a brown style will pair beautifully with a myriad of outfits, I like it most with tailored trousers and a cashmere knit, as seen on Dawn.

Shop the Look:

De Savary Brown Suede Blazer £395 SHOP NOW

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers £35 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Cinch Leather Bag £1495 SHOP NOW

7. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Boots

Style Notes: A slip skirt? For autumn? It might sound groundbreaking, but really it's a sensible choice. The fluid fabric will glide over any tights underneath (if it doesn't, spritz your legs with hairspray—that'll do the trick!) and, in place of a vest top or T-shirt, add a chunky knit into the equation. Some boots won't hurt, either.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Jumper £97 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag £1410 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bella Silk Skirt £228 SHOP NOW