I Am an Autumn, But I Hate Being Cold—7 Outfits That Are Deeply Chic and Yet So Cosy
As the temperatures drop and the days get shorter, dressing for warmth becomes my top priority—but style still matters. Autumn has always been my favourite season for fashion—and drinks, and movies, and everything else really—but mainly the fashion. With its endless possibilities for layering and playing with textures, I always feel inspired to try new combinations and find that I'm much more adventurous with my looks than during the summer when I'm rarely seen wearing anything other than a white linen dress. The only catch? I can’t stand being cold. Finding the perfect balance between staying cosy and looking put-together is key for me as the weather cools, but it hasn't always been that simple.
This time of year, I’m drawn to pieces that offer comfort and sophistication. From versatile layers to statement outerwear, autumn fashion is all about experimenting with your wardrobe as you bridge the gap between being functional and looking chic. There would have been a time when this wasn't deemed possible—when the height of fashion revolved around impractical shoes and bundling up was a faux pas in style circles. Now, things have moved on and dressing appropriately for autumn/winter 2024 is something to be admired. No longer will you have to choose between style and warmth; with the right approach, you can have both.
Warm autumn outfits are my go-to for navigating crisp mornings and chilly evenings. In this article, I’ll be sharing some of my favourite warm autumn outfits that I've been saving as I scroll over the past week. Scroll on to see seven that will help get you started.
7 Warm Autumn Outfits I'll Live in This Season
1. Camel Coat + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Let's ease ourselves in with a simple formula, shall we? Jeans are the cornerstone of so many looks, but their hardly fabric loans itself especially well to the colder months when we could do with some extra insulation. However, I understand that wearing the same jeans-and-coat ensemble day in, day out, might start to wear a little thin. The key to keeping the spark alive? Integrating some personality accessories; I love how Marilyn has made this look all her own with a natty hat and slick loafers.
Shop the Look:
2. Boxy Blazer + Knitted Minidress + Knee Boots
Style Notes: Staying warm doesn't need to involve large coats with fleece linings—instead, some clever (not to mention chic) layering will ensure you look the stylish part whilst keeping nice and toasty. The next ensemble I'll be re-creating? This knitted minidress and belted blazer pairing. Finish with knee boots for instant polish.
Shop the Look:
3. Roll-Neck Dress + Belt + Fabric Headband
Style Notes: Dresses can be cosy, too! Especially when you opt for a high-necked, knitted design that falls almost to the floor. Pro tip: This is the sort of dress style you could get away with wearing thermals underneath when temperatures reach their coldest.
Shop the Look:
4. Jacket + Shirt + Roll-Neck Jumper
Style Notes: A layering masterclass if I ever saw one! Where roll necks can sometimes err on the side of looking casual, layering them with a tailored shirt overtop is a surefire way to make them look highly sophisticated. Already layered up, I think you'll find that all you need for an outer layer is a lightweight jacket. A blazer, perhaps.
Shop the Look:
5. Wool Coat + Jumper + Scarf
Style Notes: I know what you're thinking; no tights? I always find that my legs stay warm in autumn so long as I have cosy socks on, and this look, although it features of a miniskirt, utilises them in the best possible way. Of course, you can add tights should you need it, but this preppy pleated-skirt look is near perfection already.
Shop the Look:
6. Suede Jacket + Jumper + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: Suede jackets are a huge, huge trend this autumn. This is excellent news for this inherently cold person, as suede is one of the toastiest fabrications out there. While a brown style will pair beautifully with a myriad of outfits, I like it most with tailored trousers and a cashmere knit, as seen on Dawn.
Shop the Look:
7. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Boots
Style Notes: A slip skirt? For autumn? It might sound groundbreaking, but really it's a sensible choice. The fluid fabric will glide over any tights underneath (if it doesn't, spritz your legs with hairspray—that'll do the trick!) and, in place of a vest top or T-shirt, add a chunky knit into the equation. Some boots won't hurt, either.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.