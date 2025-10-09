In case you missed it, grey jeans are making a comeback. Infiltrating a market where black and blue shades reign supreme, the colour beloved by Kate Moss during her 2010 It-girl era has once again been picked up, this time by Gen Z.
These aren't the "indie sleaze" skinny greys of yesteryear, though; for autumn/winter 2025, grey jeans are a true elevated neutral. Offering the same versatility, timelessness and chic elevation as its more traditional cousins, in my opinion, grey denim has a slightly cooler essence.
As a fashion editor who loves jeans, owning a pair of greys has always felt like a no-brainer. Yet at times, I’ve been stumped by the same question: What shoes do I wear with grey jeans? When I first wore them, I was hoping to channel my inner off-duty model in a Zoë Kravitz or Laura Harrier kind of way, yet, looking in the mirror, I felt somewhat defeated as my jeans-and-shoe combination leaned bland rather than cool, laid-back polish.
So, I did what I tend to do when faced with a fashion conundrum: I looked at the chicest dressers on my social feeds and realised that much like traditional shades, the tone of grey jeans truly matters. Deep greys look intrinsically more polished and can be dressed down with trainers or biker boots, whilst lighter washes have a more playful edge, which can be easily elevated with quilted ballet flats.
After doing a little research for inspiration, it turns out that finding the right footwear to style with your grey jeans isn't as tricky as I had originally thought. And of course, I'm willing to share. Keep reading to find the five shoes I think are best to wear with your grey denim.
5 Shoes to Wear With Grey Jeans This Winter
1. Loafers
Style Notes: If looking chic whilst remaining comfortable is the goal, you can’t go wrong with a loafer. Whether flat-soled or chunky, this preppy shoe lends a polished edge to almost any style of bottoms, and seems to always work well with grey jeans. Keep your outfit tonal with a black pair if you want to achieve a look that will transition well with you throughout the day.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
I've been loving this blue shade lately.
Abercombie & Fitch
High Rise Vintage Straight Jean
These are beloved by fashion people and Who What Wear UK editors alike.
Style Notes: Now, if you’re a Who What Wear UK reader, you know we love a heeled boot. Versatile and timeless, the easiest way to take this slightly more casual-leaning denim shade and make it a little more classic is by pairing it with a boot with some height, be it a kitten heel, block heel or even a stiletto for dressier occasions. Grey works with pretty much every other colour, so go as loud as possible with the boots for maximum effect.
I adore this croc-print suede tote from Jacquemus.
3. Trainers
Style Notes: Adding character to even the most mundane ensembles, brightly coloured trainers are an easy and comfy option to have on your roster. Keep your foundations simple and incorporate colour through trainers and a matching scarf. Personally, I'd go for bright red, just like Tia Dewitt (pictured above).
Shop the Look:
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Be quick! This tan COS cashmere jumper is bound to sell out fast.
A red woollen scarf for £13? I've never checked out so fast!
4. Biker Boots
Style Notes: Biker boots being back in style could make you feel like it's 2015 again, but such is the fashion cycle. Injecting a casual, almost nonchalant feel into every look, when you want to ooze cool without looking too try-hard, they’re the style to beat. Finish with a structured leather jacket (double points if you make it a funnel-neck!), and you have a 'fit worthy of the grid.
Shop the Look:
Print Clever
Studio 54 Baby Tee
In Print We Trust makes great, unique graphic tees.
Free People
We the Free Level Up Slit Slim Flare Jeans
Bootcut jeans have been on their way back since Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance.
Free People
Melrose Leather Belt
A maximalist buckle will give every outfit a cool edge.
THE KOOPLES
Black Leather Jacket
The ribbed sleeves and funnel-neck are giving Acne Studios.
Paris Texas
Roxy Leather Biker Boots
A square-toe biker boot will make your outfit feel far cooler than you ever imagined.
5. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Now, ballet flats may initially feel slightly odd, but in my opinion, when paired with grey jeans, they’re a fuss-free option that nods to Kate Moss's Y2K-era looks whilst feeling polished. When paired with a shearling-trimmed jacket and quilted hobo bag, the look is current and effortlessly refined.
Shop the Look:
Remain
Leather Jacket
If you missed the most recent Charlotte Simone drop, don't fret; Remain has you covered.
Levi's
94 Baggy Jeans
If in doubt, head to Levi's. Its extensive denim selection has been approved by fashion people for decades.
Russell & Bromley
Charming Ballet Pump
Nothing screams polished quite like a pair of quilted ballet flats.
