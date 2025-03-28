I Tried On Abercrombie's Viral Bootcut Jeans, and I'm Officially a Flared-Denim Convert

Every year, we see a resurgence of a once-popular denim trend that returns to send shockwaves through the fashion industry, and this year is no different.

Both heavily debated, bootcut jeans and skinny jeans are this year's heavy hitters, and whilst the jury is still out on whether Alix Earle’s Frame collaboration has truly revived skinnies, there's no denying that Kendrick Lamar's double-denim Superbowl extravaganza solidified the return of the bootcut.

The artist's Celine pair saw a 700% rise in searches on Net-a-Porter after his performance, whilst Levi's Superlow Bootcut Jeans have had a 2750% increase in search interest since the beginning of the year. Returning to the fore thanks to captivating pop culture moments along with the ever-revolving fashion cycle—and much to the dismay of those who remember their initial boom—bootcut jeans are once again having their day in the sun.

Whilst I was recently digging through my highly curated For You page, one particular pair kept cropping up and is seemingly at the forefront of the collective mind of fashion people: the Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Bootcut Jean. But what's so special about these bootcut jeans that has sent TikTok into a frenzy? Is it just a viral moment, or are these truly a life-changing pair of jeans?

To find out, I road-tested several sizes and leg lengths (one of the best things about Abercrombie's jeans offering). For reference, I'm a true UK 10 and 5'10". Below, read my honest opinion on the Mid Rise Bootcut Jean.

1. Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Dark Rinse, 26/Regular

(Image credit: Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki)

Style Notes: The first pair I put to the test was the Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in a 26 waist and Regular leg. I fluctuate between a 27 and 28 waist depending on fit, but I wanted to get a feel for Abercrombie's sizing, so I started smaller. Let's start with the pros. First, I loved the colour. The Dark Rinse colourway makes these look like they could be designer jeans.

An additional pro is the sizing. All Abercrombie's jeans come in three leg lengths: Short, Regular and Long, allowing you to find your perfect length. Made from soft denim, these were super malleable even though they were the stiffest of the washes I tried. An aggressive wiggle and a jump got the button closed, but my thighs were constricted in a way reminiscent of all the things I hated about skinny jeans.

However, I instantly understood the appeal of the bootcut. The subtle flare created an A-line-esque silhouette which I found quite flattering, and they sat beautifully over my boots. Stylistically, this wash would be perfect in a double-denim ensemble with a matching waistcoat, textured belt and cowboy boots to fulfil all my Bella-Hadid rodeo fantasies.

Shop the Jeans:

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Dark Rinse £75 SHOP NOW This wash looks super expensive.

2. Curve Love Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Dark Rinse, 31/Long

(Image credit: Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki)

Style Notes: Craving the comfort of a baggier pair, I sized up, but slightly too far. In the Long leg, I found my perfect length. Being 5’10", I often fall into an ankle-swinging trap, but this wasn't an issue, as the jeans fell past my heel—a game-changer. A heeled boot and oversized blazer would have been a dream with these jeans, as they elongated my legs and made me feel even taller. The obvious issue here was the waist size. The sad rippling sag is obvious in my pictures, and although they were infinitely more comfortable, the oversized fit wasn't in the fun, playful way I like with my jeans.

Shop the Jeans:

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Dark Rinse £75 SHOP NOW The brand's Curve Love jeans are made to fit like a glove on those with a waist smaller than their hips and thighs. They're meant to be super comfortable whilst hugging your body.

3. Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Medium, 28/Long

(Image credit: Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki)

Style Notes: Finally, I went true to size, trying the Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in a 28/Long in the Medium wash. The longer I wore them, the more I came to understand why fashion people love a bootcut. The soft denim made me feel like I could run a marathon in these jeans, and the long bootcut lengthened my legs to near-supermodel proportions. Sitting perfectly on my waist, these lifted in my bum and thighs in a way I haven't seen since the skinnies I left behind so long ago.

Shop the Jeans:

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Bootcut Jean in Medium £75 SHOP NOW I love the colour and fit of this pair.

All in all, a plethora of outfit combinations came into focus during this try-on. Want to live out your boho dreams? These are the jeans for you. Looking to revamp the classic jeans-and-a-nice-top combo? They're just what you're looking for. The perfect combination of lifting, elongating and comfort, Abercombie has found a sweet spot a lot of luxury brands can't seem to crack. With all pairs coming in under £80, it's hard to argue that these aren't a fantastic pair of jeans, and it's understandable as to why they're selling out so fast.

It isn't just the Mid Rise Bootcut style that's super popular—keep scrolling to see and shop my other favourite Abercrombie jeans.

SHOP MY OTHER FAVOURITE ABERCROMBIE JEANS:

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £75 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple, these are the perfect cut to pair with every shape, colour and style of top in your rotation. From a chunky knitted cardigan to a fitted shirt, these will see you through every seasonal style challenge.

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean £75 SHOP NOW If you love a baggy jean and struggle with short-torso, long-leg proportionality, these low-rise jeans might be your perfect pair.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jean in White £75 SHOP NOW White jeans scream spring/summer. When paired with your favourite bright, bold prints, these will bring a simple elegance that will help pull together all outfit combinations.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Barrel Jean £75 SHOP NOW If you're yet to find the perfect pair of barrel-leg jeans for you, give these a go. The Curve Love fit makes the silhouette accessible for those with a more distinct waist-to-hip ratio.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jean in Ecru Herringbone £75 SHOP NOW This ecru colourway is new-in and selling fast. I predict these won't be around for long.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Slouchy Jean in Dark Rinse Cuff Hem £80 SHOP NOW I adore a dark wash and an exposed turn-up hem. This shade always looks way more expensive, in my opinion.

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean in Chocolate Brown £75 SHOP NOW If you're over typical jeans washes and want to try something different, this brown shade would still work with all your wardrobe staples.

Abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jean £92 SHOP NOW The built-in belt allows you to adjust the waist; a fun yet functional detail.