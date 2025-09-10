Suddenly, Celebrities and Stylish People Are Carrying This New Luxury Bag Nonstop

Whilst many of us are taking a slow approach to easing into autumn, the It bag of the season has already been declared. The rise of an It piece can come in many forms; some cement their status over decades, whilst the most recent release has taken a more instant approach. Over the past few weeks, sightings of the Saint Laurent Icarino bag have arrived on almost a daily basis, joining the wardrobes of celebrities and stylish people alike.
The creation of an It bag is something that all designers covet, but the feat requires a perfect blend of design, quality and enduring appeal. Fewer still are the brands like Saint Laurent, which has a roster of beloved styles from the structured Sac du Jour to the jaunty Le 5 à 7. Last year, the Icare bag was released, a soft hobo style with eye-catching diamond quilting and the immediately recognisable Cassandre logo. The infatuation with this bag was justifiably instant, thanks to its elegant form and luxury appeal. Now, a new bag has joined the family, the small but significant Icarino.
As the suffix suggests, this is a petite take on the Icare. The Icarino follows its older sister's lead in its supple form, pared-back appearance, and simplicity that launches it immediately into the timeless category. The streamlined look is retained from a singular curved top handle, blending from the body of the bag to create the soft shape. Whilst the Icarino is smaller in stature than the Icare, it's formed as the ideal everyday bag to carry your daily essentials and bring a luxurious finish to any ensemble.
The Icarino has been released in both a supple black leather and smooth brown suede, both of which have caught the eye of style setters everywhere. Whilst the bag is new for 2025, the design is so enduring that it is sure to join the classics as one of the most beloved designer bags around.
Keep scrolling to shop the Saint Laurent Icarino and explore more luxury bags we adore.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.