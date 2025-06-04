Confident Dressers Know This Flat-Shoe Trend Instantly Elevates Baggy Jeans

Over the past few months, I’ve been reaching less for my baggy jeans and more for straight-leg styles—they simply align better with the polished energy I’ve been trying to channel. As much as I love the comfort of swishy denim, lately they’ve started to feel a little too slouchy for everyday wear. Just as I was settling into this denim rut, I spotted Laura Harrier out wearing the denim trend I once deemed too casual—but styling them in a way that felt distinctly elevated way.

Naturally, the difference lies in the shoes. Rather than defaulting to the casual flip-flops or understated trainers I typically pair with slouchy denim, Harrier gave hers a polished twist with glossy leather loafers. With a structured design and inherently preppy energy, the glossy loafers added an air of refinement that elevated the denim, without feeling out of place.

From there, she kept the rest of the outfit simple yet considered: a crisp white T-shirt, a neatly fitted suede jacket layered on top and a woven chocolate-brown bag to finish. Comfortable enough for all-day wear but stylish enough to carry her through any daytime plans, her ensemble was the blueprint for how to wear baggy jeans and feel pulled together.

This season, I’m taking a page from Harrier’s book—and reaching for loafers every time I bring out my slouchier denim. Scroll on to shop the chic shoe-and-denim pairing I’ll be living in this summer.

SHOP BAGGY JEANS AND LOAFERS: