Confident Dressers Know This Flat-Shoe Trend Instantly Elevates Baggy Jeans

If you find baggy jeans a little too casual for daily styling, then you're going to want to know about the flat shoe trend that elevates them every time.

Laura Harrier smartens up dark wash baggy jeans with black leather loafers, a suede zip-up jacket and crisp white tee.
Over the past few months, I’ve been reaching less for my baggy jeans and more for straight-leg styles—they simply align better with the polished energy I’ve been trying to channel. As much as I love the comfort of swishy denim, lately they’ve started to feel a little too slouchy for everyday wear. Just as I was settling into this denim rut, I spotted Laura Harrier out wearing the denim trend I once deemed too casual—but styling them in a way that felt distinctly elevated way.

Naturally, the difference lies in the shoes. Rather than defaulting to the casual flip-flops or understated trainers I typically pair with slouchy denim, Harrier gave hers a polished twist with glossy leather loafers. With a structured design and inherently preppy energy, the glossy loafers added an air of refinement that elevated the denim, without feeling out of place.

Laura harrier smartens up her dark wash baggy jeans with black leather loafers and warm brown suede jacket.

From there, she kept the rest of the outfit simple yet considered: a crisp white T-shirt, a neatly fitted suede jacket layered on top and a woven chocolate-brown bag to finish. Comfortable enough for all-day wear but stylish enough to carry her through any daytime plans, her ensemble was the blueprint for how to wear baggy jeans and feel pulled together.

This season, I’m taking a page from Harrier’s book—and reaching for loafers every time I bring out my slouchier denim. Scroll on to shop the chic shoe-and-denim pairing I’ll be living in this summer.

SHOP BAGGY JEANS AND LOAFERS:

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

These come in UK sizes 2—22.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

Trf Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans
Zara
Mid-Waist Baggy Jeans

These also come in a light blue shade.

Apley
Russell & Bromley
Apley

Style these with tall white socks to give your look a preppy edge.

Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Fashion people always come back to Agolde for their high-quality and comfortable jeans.

Oscar Patent-Leather Loafers
Aeyde
Oscar Patent-Leather Loafers

These also come in a rich chocolate brown hue.

MANGO, Wideleg Mid-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Wideleg Mid-Rise Jeans

These come up slightly large, so consider sizing down.

Classic Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Loafers

The almond-toe cut gives these delicate, feminine finish.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

