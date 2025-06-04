Confident Dressers Know This Flat-Shoe Trend Instantly Elevates Baggy Jeans
If you find baggy jeans a little too casual for daily styling, then you're going to want to know about the flat shoe trend that elevates them every time.
Over the past few months, I’ve been reaching less for my baggy jeans and more for straight-leg styles—they simply align better with the polished energy I’ve been trying to channel. As much as I love the comfort of swishy denim, lately they’ve started to feel a little too slouchy for everyday wear. Just as I was settling into this denim rut, I spotted Laura Harrier out wearing the denim trend I once deemed too casual—but styling them in a way that felt distinctly elevated way.
Naturally, the difference lies in the shoes. Rather than defaulting to the casual flip-flops or understated trainers I typically pair with slouchy denim, Harrier gave hers a polished twist with glossy leather loafers. With a structured design and inherently preppy energy, the glossy loafers added an air of refinement that elevated the denim, without feeling out of place.
From there, she kept the rest of the outfit simple yet considered: a crisp white T-shirt, a neatly fitted suede jacket layered on top and a woven chocolate-brown bag to finish. Comfortable enough for all-day wear but stylish enough to carry her through any daytime plans, her ensemble was the blueprint for how to wear baggy jeans and feel pulled together.
This season, I’m taking a page from Harrier’s book—and reaching for loafers every time I bring out my slouchier denim. Scroll on to shop the chic shoe-and-denim pairing I’ll be living in this summer.
SHOP BAGGY JEANS AND LOAFERS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
On the Streets of NY, It Girls With Expensive Taste Know to Never Wear Skinny Jeans With This Outfit
Swap in either of these denim styles instead.
-
Hold the Sneakers—These Are the Elegant Shoes Parisians Are Wearing With the Jeans of Summer
Elevated and chic. Period.
-
It's Shocking How Much Cooler This '90s Sneaker Trend Makes Jeans and a Blazer Look
They transform classic outfits.
-
I Couldn't Help But Notice That L.A.'s Coolest Dressers Always Wear This Shoe Trend With Black Trousers
If you guessed ballet flats, you'd be wrong.
-
35 Incredibly Chic Finds I Immediately Shared With My Fashion-Editor Friends When I Found Them
They're so good I want them all.
-
In SoHo, These Three Fashion Items Are Considered Every Fashion Person's Holy Grails
Worn separately or together.
-
The Most Stylish People Wear These Jeans, so I Finally Tried Them—Wow
A+ cuts.
-
If You Hate Baggy Jeans, Try These Slim and Sophisticated Styles That Are Trending Again
Shop the five denim trends inside.