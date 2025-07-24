I've Got Luxury Taste on a High-Street Budget—Here's How I'm Dressing This Summer

The older I get, the more intentional I become about building a summer wardrobe that feels elevated, anchored in timeless, well-made pieces that endure in both quality and appearance. I’ve learned to pay closer attention to fabric, finish and cut, prioritising natural fibres like linen and cotton over synthetics, and choosing refined silhouettes over fleeting trends.
In summers gone by, I would refresh my wardrobe with a haul of inexpensive items without a second thought, often having to replace the poor-quality pieces the following year. Now, I'm only interested in buying clothes that look and feel expensive—even if they're not. That might seem like a contradiction but yes, it can be done. The key lies in choosing pieces that drape well, feel good to the touch and carry an understated elegance that goes beyond the price tag.
Doing my rounds on Instagram, I came across five looks which encapsulate exactly the aesthetic I'm aiming for this summer. Think loose, effortless shapes, minimal colour palettes and considered accessories that make an impact without being showy. There are nods to trends to keep things fresh and interesting, but the general tone is relaxed and quietly confident.
Needless to say, I'll be re-creating these rich-looking summer outfits over the coming months—of course, I've shared them below in case you'd like to join me. And no, you won't have to splurge to do so.
Rich-Looking Summer Outfits to Recreate:
1. Sheer Blouse + White Trousers
Style Notes: The combination of the sheer fabric, dramatic shape and clean colour palette works in perfect harmony, lending a nonchalant elegance to balmy summer days.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Linen Blend Blouse With Seam Details
Proof that under-£100 pieces can look designer.
Massimo Dutti
Ceramic Tassel Necklace
That's right, Debora's exact necklace is from the high street.
M&S Collection
Pure Linen Palazzo Trousers
Everyday summer trousers.
2. Strapless Top + Polka Dot Skirt
Style Notes: Taffy has cleverly balanced proportions with this elevated summertime look, while subtly incorporating 2025 trends with the polka dot skirt.
Shop the Look:
M&S Collection
Organza Peplum Bandeau Top
This design is so romantic—I love the contrast between the fitted bodice and balloon hem.
New Look
Black Spot Print Bias Cut Midi Skirt
An affordable way into the polka dot trend.
Threadbare
Crossover Flat Sandals in Black
The metallic detail sets these sandals apart.
3. White Dress + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: This outfit looks like it could've been plucked from another era—though the mesh flats give away its modern relevance. It's a simple one to recreate with a drop-waist number or a white dress you already own.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Slash Neck Waisted Midi Dress
The perfect little white dress for hot summer days.
& Other Stories
Woven Straw Bucket Hat
Cute and practical.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Delia
The mesh flats trend isn't going anywhere.
4. Vest Top + Bermuda Shorts
Style Notes: Even in summer, an all black outfit just works. It exudes confidence and class, especially when paired with carefully chosen accessories.
Shop the Look:
Gap
Black Modern Cotton-Modal Scoop Neck Cropped Vest
A staple you'll turn to on countless occasions.
ARKET
Linen Shorts
Another look I would gladly copy.
H&M
Heeled Sandals
Style with everything from distressed jeans to pretty dresses.
5. Red Dress + Snake Effect Sandals
Style Notes: More into colour than monochrome styling? Enter siren red, a shade that continues to dominate. Pair a dress or co-ord in this striking hue with snakeskin flats for a fun fashion twist.
Shop the Look:
Damson Madder
Sita Multiway Midi Dress - Red
If you weren't already sold: the sleeves are detachable.
Marks and Spencer
Woven Top Handle Shopper
Chuck in your phone, wallet, sunnies and SPF.
Next
Snake Print Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Square Toe Strappy Sandals
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.