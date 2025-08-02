Black Flip-Flops Will Always Be Chic, But These 7 Outfits Prove This Colour Is Far Cooler

So, you’ve invested in this season's chicest shoe trend and now you’ve found yourself wondering how to style them? Never fear! Below are seven outfits with red flip-flops that feel fresher and dare I say much cooler than a 'fit with your classic black pair...

Red sandal outfits
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl, @tamaramory, @chloekathbutler)
While some of this year’s biggest fashion trends fly by relatively under the radar (unless you keep a ready eye on Who What Wear UK, that is), the style set's current penchant for red flip-flops is one that it’s been difficult to miss. In part due to their bright, eye-catching hue combined with their ability to instantly elevate even the simplest of looks, a quick scroll through Instagram will undoubtedly confirm it: there’s no chicer shoe trend to invest in this season.

Leading the charge are, of course, The Row’s Dune Sandals, which, with their bright red sole and contrasting thong, make a stylish choice for celebs and fashion insiders alike. They aren’t the only red sandals staking a claim on our summer wardrobe, however, Ancient Greek's jelly sandals in a perfect red hue prove a luxe choice with an unconventional twist, while the high street is filled with an array of red flip-flops that look seriously expensive, giving designer styles a run for their money.

Once you’ve chosen your favourite pair of red flip-flops and swiftly added them to your basket, however, your attention may have turned to how to style them. That’s where I come in, as I’ve pulled together 7 stylish red flip-flop outfits which showcase the statement shoe in the chicest of ways. Keep scrolling to see what I’m talking about (and don’t forget to save these looks for inspo, too)…

The Best Red Flip-Flop Outfits:

1. Shirt + Skirt + Flip-Flops

@nlmarilyn red sandal outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn )

Style Notes: Trust me, if you only add one pair of red sandals to your basket this season, make it The Row’s Dune flip flops. Featuring a statement red sole paired with a contrasting black thong, they appeal to both the fashion minimalists and maximalists alike. For a seriously chic look, lean into their pared-back aesthetic like Marilyn by pairing with a crisp white shirt and a layered skirt, or just opt for something with a pretty lace trim.

Shop The Look:

Arket Oversized Cotton Shirt
Arket
Oversized Cotton Shirt

A true wardrobe staple.

Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt
ME+EM
Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt

If you don't want to opt for a skirt that makes as much of a statement as Marilyn, just opt for a classic lace-trimmed slip.

The Row Dune Flatform Rubber Sandals
The Row
Dune Flatform Rubber Sandals

While the traditional height are sold out, this flatform style are a fun alternative.

2. Cami + Trousers + Flip-Flops

@mimixn wears suede sandals

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Style Notes: Looking for a red flip-flops outfit for dinner and drinks or more dressed-up occasions? Mimi Nguyen is all the inspo you need. Rather than flat sandals, her low-heeled style is perfect for offering a luxe look while a cut-out cami and tailored trousers provide maximum elegance.

Shop The Look:

Christopher Esber Molded Venus bodysuit
Christopher Esber
Molded Venus Bodysuit

Christopher Esber's cut out designs are second to none.

COS Cotton Barrel Leg Trousers
COS
Cotton Barrel Leg Trousers

The barrel leg shape offers a modern take on tailored trousers.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

A heeled red flip-flop offers a dressier take.

3. Co-ord + Flip-Flops

@monikh red sandal outfit

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: A quick scroll through Monikh’s page provides endless red sandal outfit inspiration; however, this knit co-ord and red sandal look has to be my favourite. Giving the statement shoe a more relaxed feel, her jumper and skirt set feels both considered yet comfy in equal measure.

Shop The Look:

Matteau Button-detailed woven top
Matteau
Button-detailed Woven Top

The wide neckline gives this knit a relaxed feel.

Matteau Woven maxi skirt
Matteau
Woven Maxi Skirt

Don't forget the matching skirt.

Saionara Jelly
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly

These red jelly sandals tap into two trends in one.

4. T-Shirt + Shorts + Flip-Flops

@tamaramory red sandal outfits

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: Proof that a great pair of red sandals can elevate even the most classic of outfits, here Tamara Mory shows they’re the perfect finishing touch to a T-shirt and denim shorts combo. The ideal look for exploring a sunny city or prepping for the heatwave closer to home, her simple chic outfit gives off effortless vibes while still tapping into one of this season's biggest accessory trends.

Shop The Look:

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

COS make great basics.

We The Free Tippi Denim Shorts
We The Free
Tippi Denim Shorts

Free People's denim shorts come in multiple classic blue tones.

Red Leather Standard/wide Fit Square Toe Thong Sandals
Next
Leather Standard Toe Thong Sandals

These look incredibly expensive.

5. Cami + Jeans + Flip-Flops

@thealiceedit red sandal outfits

(Image credit: @thealiceedit)

Style Notes: We all know the value of having a great pair of jeans in our wardrobe, but let's be honest, occasionally the jeans and a nice top look can get a little boring. On those days, refresh your outfit by adding a pair of colour-pop red sandals, like Alice has here. Extra points for coordinating accessories.

Shop The Look:

Whistles Neutral Lace Trim Cami Top
Whistles
Neutral Lace Trim Cami Top

Lace trim cami tops are having a revival.

Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

Loose jeans will give a laid-back finish.

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

These have a slight platform for a little added height.

6. Shirt + Slip Dress + Flip-Flops

@chloekathbutler red sandal outfits

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: While many have paired their red sandals with monochrome looks, here Chloe Butler proves you can still have fun with colour when pulling together a great red sandal outfit. Giving two of this year's biggest colour trends a summer-approved spin, her butter yellow, chocolate brown and red sandal look is an expert lesson in how to wear colour in 2025.

Shop The Look:

Nari Silk Dress
Reformation
Nari Silk Dress

Also a fab wedding-guest dress.

WNU The Boyfriend in Chocolate
WNU
The Boyfriend

Ditch your coat and instead opt for a lightweight shirt.

H&M Leather Flip Flops
H&M
Leather Flip Flops

Leather sandals make a luxe update to classic foam.

7. T-Shirt + Midi Skirt + Flip-Flops

@annabelrosendahl red sandal outfit

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: I told you The Row’s flip flops were the ultimate cool-girl approved red sandal, and here Annabel Rosendahl shows you another great way to style them. Breathing new life into last year's must-have cotton midi skirt, her statement red sandals add interest to her monochrome look while still feeling coordinated thanks to the black trim.

Shop The Look:

M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt
M&S
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt

A fitted shirt balances a wider skirt.

Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
Aligne
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt

Opt for a midi length to show off your red sandals.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

The perfect pair.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

