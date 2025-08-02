Black Flip-Flops Will Always Be Chic, But These 7 Outfits Prove This Colour Is Far Cooler
So, you’ve invested in this season's chicest shoe trend and now you’ve found yourself wondering how to style them? Never fear! Below are seven outfits with red flip-flops that feel fresher and dare I say much cooler than a 'fit with your classic black pair...
While some of this year’s biggest fashion trends fly by relatively under the radar (unless you keep a ready eye on Who What Wear UK, that is), the style set's current penchant for red flip-flops is one that it’s been difficult to miss. In part due to their bright, eye-catching hue combined with their ability to instantly elevate even the simplest of looks, a quick scroll through Instagram will undoubtedly confirm it: there’s no chicer shoe trend to invest in this season.
Leading the charge are, of course, The Row’s Dune Sandals, which, with their bright red sole and contrasting thong, make a stylish choice for celebs and fashion insiders alike. They aren’t the only red sandals staking a claim on our summer wardrobe, however, Ancient Greek's jelly sandals in a perfect red hue prove a luxe choice with an unconventional twist, while the high street is filled with an array of red flip-flops that look seriously expensive, giving designer styles a run for their money.
Once you’ve chosen your favourite pair of red flip-flops and swiftly added them to your basket, however, your attention may have turned to how to style them. That’s where I come in, as I’ve pulled together 7 stylish red flip-flop outfits which showcase the statement shoe in the chicest of ways. Keep scrolling to see what I’m talking about (and don’t forget to save these looks for inspo, too)…
The Best Red Flip-Flop Outfits:
1. Shirt + Skirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Trust me, if you only add one pair of red sandals to your basket this season, make it The Row’s Dune flip flops. Featuring a statement red sole paired with a contrasting black thong, they appeal to both the fashion minimalists and maximalists alike. For a seriously chic look, lean into their pared-back aesthetic like Marilyn by pairing with a crisp white shirt and a layered skirt, or just opt for something with a pretty lace trim.
Shop The Look:
Arket
Oversized Cotton Shirt
A true wardrobe staple.
ME+EM
Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt
If you don't want to opt for a skirt that makes as much of a statement as Marilyn, just opt for a classic lace-trimmed slip.
The Row
Dune Flatform Rubber Sandals
While the traditional height are sold out, this flatform style are a fun alternative.
2. Cami + Trousers + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Looking for a red flip-flops outfit for dinner and drinks or more dressed-up occasions? Mimi Nguyen is all the inspo you need. Rather than flat sandals, her low-heeled style is perfect for offering a luxe look while a cut-out cami and tailored trousers provide maximum elegance.
Shop The Look:
Christopher Esber
Molded Venus Bodysuit
Christopher Esber's cut out designs are second to none.
COS
Cotton Barrel Leg Trousers
The barrel leg shape offers a modern take on tailored trousers.
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal
A heeled red flip-flop offers a dressier take.
3. Co-ord + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A quick scroll through Monikh’s page provides endless red sandal outfit inspiration; however, this knit co-ord and red sandal look has to be my favourite. Giving the statement shoe a more relaxed feel, her jumper and skirt set feels both considered yet comfy in equal measure.
Style Notes: Proof that a great pair of red sandals can elevate even the most classic of outfits, here Tamara Mory shows they’re the perfect finishing touch to a T-shirt and denim shorts combo. The ideal look for exploring a sunny city or prepping for the heatwave closer to home, her simple chic outfit gives off effortless vibes while still tapping into one of this season's biggest accessory trends.
Shop The Look:
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS make great basics.
We The Free
Tippi Denim Shorts
Free People's denim shorts come in multiple classic blue tones.
Next
Leather Standard Toe Thong Sandals
These look incredibly expensive.
5. Cami + Jeans + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: We all know the value of having a great pair of jeans in our wardrobe, but let's be honest, occasionally the jeans and a nice top look can get a little boring. On those days, refresh your outfit by adding a pair of colour-pop red sandals, like Alice has here. Extra points for coordinating accessories.
Shop The Look:
Whistles
Neutral Lace Trim Cami Top
Lace trim cami tops are having a revival.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
Loose jeans will give a laid-back finish.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops
These have a slight platform for a little added height.
6. Shirt + Slip Dress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: While many have paired their red sandals with monochrome looks, here Chloe Butler proves you can still have fun with colour when pulling together a great red sandal outfit. Giving two of this year's biggest colour trends a summer-approved spin, her butter yellow, chocolate brown and red sandal look is an expert lesson in how to wear colour in 2025.
Shop The Look:
Reformation
Nari Silk Dress
Also a fab wedding-guest dress.
WNU
The Boyfriend
Ditch your coat and instead opt for a lightweight shirt.
H&M
Leather Flip Flops
Leather sandals make a luxe update to classic foam.
7. T-Shirt + Midi Skirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: I told you The Row’s flip flops were the ultimate cool-girl approved red sandal, and here Annabel Rosendahl shows you another great way to style them. Breathing new life into last year's must-have cotton midi skirt, her statement red sandals add interest to her monochrome look while still feeling coordinated thanks to the black trim.
Shop The Look:
M&S
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit T-Shirt
A fitted shirt balances a wider skirt.
Aligne
Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt
Opt for a midi length to show off your red sandals.
