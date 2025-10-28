7 Elegant Outfits Well-Dressed People Are Wearing With Sneakers Instead of Boots

Not that I really need an excuse to wear sneakers, but a little fresh outfit inspiration via well-dressed fashion people never hurts. The sandals have officially gone on hiatus, and we've entered boot season, but we needn't live on boots alone during fall and winter. Sneakers are a great alternative, and often make an outfit look cooler than a pair of boots would.
While sneakers were once primarily associated with all things sporty, that's no longer the case. They can look surprisingly polished and elegant, depending on what they're paired with. So what, exactly, makes a sneaker outfit elegant? The way I see it, the key this time of year is pairing them with elevated outerwear (such as a trench, leather jacket, or fur coat) and chic trousers or skirts. Pieces that are elegant no matter what they're paired with will look just as elegant with sneakers, and therefore, your outfit as a whole looks elegant. Keep scrolling to see what I mean and to shop pieces to copy the elegant sneaker outfits I chose to highlight.
Trench Coat + Sweater + Relaxed Black Pants + White Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.