The "So Wrong It's Right" Way to Wear Sporty Jackets in 2025

It's been over two years since stylist Allison Bornstein came up with the wrong-shoe theory, a styling trick that involves pairing an outfit with one specific theme or aesthetic with an unexpected, often mismatched or even incorrect pair of shoes. Think track pants with kitten heels, a pencil skirt with retro sneakers, and flip-flops with tailored trousers. You get the picture. According to Bornstein, the hack is a guaranteed method for differentiating ensembles, making your outfits unique and thought-provoking every time. Let's just say it caught on quickly. Her 2022 TikTok about adding the wrong shoes garnered over 380,000 views and 38,000 likes.

In turn, people began getting more creative with their pairings—not just in the shoe department but also across their wardrobes. The next "wrong" genre to take off? Coats. Designers sent looks down the runway featuring outerwear that didn't quite sync stylistically with the dresses underneath during the past two seasons, starting with Tory Burch at its S/S 24 show.

A model at the S/S 24 Tory Burch show wearing a dove gray track jacket with a draped minidress and Mary Jane flats.

Tory Burch S/S 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

In the show, which took place in September 2023, a model debuted a dove-gray track jacket styled on top of a draped jersey minidress. With the duo, she wore sporty sunglasses and Mary Jane flats. Everything about the look could be considered wrong, from the shoe choice to the outerwear, yet everything just clicked. I saved photos of it to a mood board, taking inspiration from the styling for an outfit I wore to last September's Tory Burch show during New York Fashion Week. I opted for a Proenza Schouler technical jacket and the taupe version of the same Tory Burch dress.

Meanwhile, WWW Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen wore her own version of the trend, styling a brown funnel-neck jacket with a maxi-length white sequin skirt from Tory Burch. Though her outfit was very different from my interpretation, both of our looks checked off the wrong-coat criteria, showcasing the trend's versatility and ability to consistently create distinctive and uncommon outfits.

Street style:

Eliza Huber and Lauren Eggertsen at the S/S 25 Tory Burch show wearing sporty utilitarian jackets with formal dresses and skirts.

Eliza Huber and Lauren Eggertsen at the S/S 25 Tory Burch show

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

The same season that we tested out the wrong-coat theory on the streets of New York, brands across the city and in Milan, Paris, and London got busy developing their own versions of it for their spring/summer 2025 collections. At Prada, one model wore a silver sequin cocktail dress with a bright-yellow nylon zip-up jacket styled with satin point-toe pumps. Its sister brand, Miu Miu, also featured the styling hack, placing gray-and-navy jackets on top of poplin sundresses worn with oversize sunglasses, leg warmers, and peep-toe heels. At Brandon Maxwell, Burberry, and Rabanne, sequin dresses were likewise topped with utilitarian outerwear, from funnel-neck jackets to full-on fur-trim parkas. Bungee cords, snaps, and oversize pockets made surprising partners for lace, crochet, and fringe frocks. Shockingly enough, they were all good surprises.

Runway:

A model at the Prada S/S 25 show wearing a yellow nylon zip-up sporty jacket with a sequin midi dress, satin shoes, and a visor.

Prada S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model at the S/S 25 Zimmermann show wearing a white cotton anorak with sporty details with a crochet maxi dress, sandals, and a big bag.

Zimmermann S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A model at the S/S 25 show at the Brandon Maxwell wearing a khaki funnel-neck utility jacket with a silver sequin low-cut dress and naked flat sandals.

Brandon Maxwell S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Like the wrong-shoe theory, topping off a more formal dress with a practical, sporty jacket changes things, throwing people off and making them question the way they think about outerwear. Sure, any of the runway looks shown above could be worn with classic coats and jackets, but what would that do other than hide the masterpiece underneath? With this trick, people will want to look closer and soon figure out ways to mimic its standout nature with pieces in their own wardrobes.

For anyone who doesn't yet own the pieces necessary to do so, don't fret. Scroll down to shop the wrong-coat theory right away.

Shop the wrong-coat theory:

Orion Metallic Matelassé Anorak
Cecilie Bahnsen
Orion Metallic Matelassé Anorak

You can go two routes with this: Opt for a simpler sporty jacket to let the dress underneath shine, or go bold with both pieces, guaranteeing a "stop in your tracks" outfit.

One-Sleeve Draped Silk-Plissé Mini Dress
TORY BURCH
One-Sleeve Draped Silk-Plissé Mini Dress

This draped Tory Burch mini is the perfect dress layer for this styling ideology.

Holbeck Field Wool Jacket - Burgundy
The Frankie Shop
Holbeck Field Wool Jacket

Get creative with your colors and textures by pairing this burgundy field jacket from The Frankie Shop with the below off-white crochet maxi dress.

Open-Knit Maxi Dress
ALAÏA
Open-Knit Maxi Dress

The soft, sheer look of this dress makes it a welcome contrast for the technical aesthetic of a sporty jacket.

tory burch, T Monogram Jacquard Anorak
tory burch
T Monogram Jacquard Anorak

The waist drawstring adds more shape to this type of jacket.

Brezza Crepe Gown
JACQUEMUS
Brezza Crepe Gown

This butter-yellow gown will go perfectly with the soft-gray jacket above, as the sheer fabric will contrast with the patterned nylon.

The Row, Althena Oversized Windbreaker
The Row
Althena Oversized Windbreaker

The Row's technical outerwear designs are some of the fashion world's most sought-after pieces right now, from anoraks to windbreakers like this one.

Polka Dot Ruffle Linen Minidress
Zimmermann
Polka Dot Ruffle Linen Minidress

Do something super unexpected by pairing it with this frilly, romantic minidress from Zimmermann. I know it doesn't look like it would work, but it will.

Wardrobe.nyc Parka
Wardrobe.nyc
Parka

The various tightening devices on this Wardrobe.NYC pick allow you to fit and flare the silhouette in different ways depending on the dress underneath.

tory burch, Sequined Hoop Dress
tory burch
Sequined Hoop Dress

The color and shine of this hoop dress from Tory Burch will go great with the muted hue of the above Wardrobe.NYC coat.

Short Nylon Cotton Parka in Black - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Short Nylon Cotton Parka

If you're going to invest in just one sporty jacket, go for a neutral color like this black Burberry option. That way, you can really play around with the dress side of this trend.

Re-Edition 1995 Satin Halter Dress
Prada
Re-Edition 1995 Satin Halter Dress

This satin halter dress would go with anything, including the black sporty topper above.

Monroy Utility Jacket - Brown
The Frankie Shop
Monroy Utility Jacket

Brown goes with just as much as black, if not more.

Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Floral Lace
CHLOÉ
Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Floral Lace

Okay, this isn't technically a dress, but it just goes to show that jumpsuits (and skirts!) can also work when paired with a sportier top layer.

Drill Parka
Wardrobe.NYC
Drill Parka

If you're not the sporty type, try this equally utilitarian jacket that's more outdoorsy than courtside.

Ellery Open Back Lambskin Leather Dress
Proenza Schouler
Ellery Open Back Lambskin Leather Dress

Pair it with this stunning burgundy lambskin dress I just fell in love with from Proenza Schouler.

Mendoza Leather Jacket
EAVES
Mendoza Leather Jacket

The leather on this cinch-waist jacket will make for the perfect contrast with the below sequin mini.

Cotton-Blend Lace-Trimmed Sequined Mesh Mini Dress
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Cotton-Blend Lace-Trimmed Sequined Mesh Mini Dress

I'm usually not a sequin person, but something about this dress has me changing my mind.

Tech Gabardine Jacket
Helsa
Tech Gabardine Jacket

For a more affordable option, you can't go wrong with this pick from Helsa.

Chainmail and Jersey Mini Dress
RABANNE
Chainmail and Jersey Mini Dress

Every fashion person has had their heart set on buying an embellished Rabanne dress at one point or another.

Panama Cotton Windbreaker
Prada
Panama Cotton Windbreaker

This Prada pullover goes especially well with sheer fabrics.

Tully Silk Organza Maxi Dress
Khaite
Tully Silk Organza Maxi Dress

For anyone who's not the biggest fan of next-to-naked fabrics, the gauzy silk on this blush-pink maxi is a perfect alt. It's translucent but not transparent, so you don't have to fret about wearing something see-through.

Tibi Active Knit Zipper Detailed Track Jacket
Tibi
Active Knit Zipper Detailed Track Jacket

This Tibi trackie has so many cool details.

Sculpty Sleeveless Sequin Dress
SIMON MILLER
Sculpty Sleeveless Sequin Dress

This dress will shock and awe when paired with it.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

