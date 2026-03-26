The Chicest Women I Know All Shop at This One High Street Brand—9 Elegant Pieces That Prove Why

From denim updates to pretty dresses, these are the 19 best pieces from COS's spring 2026 collection.

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Woman wears black top and yellow jeans; woman wears funnel neck trench coat; woman wears striped shirt and brown jeans
(Image credit: @florriealexander)
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It will come as no surprise that most of my chicest outfits include at least one item from COS. Whether it’s a classic T-shirt, perfectly tailored trousers or a throw-on dress, the high street brand consistently impresses me (and my fellow editors) with its expensive-looking designs. As the new season eases in, I’ve been slowly compiling my spring wardrobe, and three times this week I’ve found myself adding COS pieces to my basket. Now, I’m rounding up the best pieces from COS’s spring 2026 collection below.

Woman wears striped shirt, brown jeans and black loafers

Florrie wears the Open-Collar Cotton-Poplin Shirt (£75) and Patch-Pocket Straight-Leg Jeans (£95)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Every time spring rolls around, we find ourselves turning to reliable capsule wardrobe buys, and this season COS is bringing its unique balance of classic and contemporary to our most-worn pieces. The throw-on jersey dress has a playful twist detail to accent the shape, the reliable twill jacket has a bold funnel-neck collar to modernise the style, and COS’s beloved tailored trousers have had an infusion of linen to ready them for the warmer days.

What’s more, the colour palette applied to the collection is incredibly elegant. Soft butter yellow returns in the form of loose-fit jeans, floaty dresses and light knit tops. As a softer alternative to black, accents of deep brown can be found throughout the collection, from denim to dresses, perfectly suited to pair with the deep burgundy ballet flats that are currently in my basket. From relaxed to structured, the silhouettes are pushing these designs well beyond their price tag, from the incredibly designer-looking collarless blazer to the softly draped polka dot shirt. As the best COS pieces tend to move fast, let's get straight to the best pieces in the COS spring 2026 collection.

Shop the Best COS Spring Buys