The Chicest Women I Know All Shop at This One High Street Brand—9 Elegant Pieces That Prove Why

It will come as no surprise that most of my chicest outfits include at least one item from COS. Whether it’s a classic T-shirt, perfectly tailored trousers or a throw-on dress, the high street brand consistently impresses me (and my fellow editors) with its expensive-looking designs. As the new season eases in, I’ve been slowly compiling my spring wardrobe, and three times this week I’ve found myself adding COS pieces to my basket. Now, I’m rounding up the best pieces from COS’s spring 2026 collection below.
Every time spring rolls around, we find ourselves turning to reliable capsule wardrobe buys, and this season COS is bringing its unique balance of classic and contemporary to our most-worn pieces. The throw-on jersey dress has a playful twist detail to accent the shape, the reliable twill jacket has a bold funnel-neck collar to modernise the style, and COS’s beloved tailored trousers have had an infusion of linen to ready them for the warmer days.
What’s more, the colour palette applied to the collection is incredibly elegant. Soft butter yellow returns in the form of loose-fit jeans, floaty dresses and light knit tops. As a softer alternative to black, accents of deep brown can be found throughout the collection, from denim to dresses, perfectly suited to pair with the deep burgundy ballet flats that are currently in my basket. From relaxed to structured, the silhouettes are pushing these designs well beyond their price tag, from the incredibly designer-looking collarless blazer to the softly draped polka dot shirt. As the best COS pieces tend to move fast, let's get straight to the best pieces in the COS spring 2026 collection.
Shop the Best COS Spring Buys
COS
Scarf-Detail Polka-Dot Shirt
Polka dots are back for spring! Style this top with jeans, tailoring or skirts.
COS
Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
Bring a polished finish to warm weather dressing.
COS
A-Line Cotton-Twill Jacket
I tried on this jacket above, and love this khaki shade.
COS
Montmartre Bowling Bag
Soft, supple and seriously expensive looking.
COS
Ruched Cotton Blouse
Add a pretty infusion to your favourite looks by swapping out a simple T-shirt for this ruched blouse.
COS
Patch-Pocket Straight-Leg Jeans
I tried on these jeans and can confirm that the silhouette is exquisite.
COS
Linen Mini Shift Dress
For an instantly polished look, pair with mules or the ballet flats below.
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
Sleek flats to pair with jeans, skirts, tailoring, shorts and more.
COS
Structured Collarless Satin Blazer
This entire look could easily pass for designer.
COS
Open-Collar Cotton-Poplin Shirt
An easy shirt will serve your wardrobe all year round.
COS
Cropped Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers
COS is showing off with this pair. Just look at that shape!