Neutral, '90s and Incredibly Chic: These Are the Best Dressed Nancy Meyers Movie Characters
If you adore Amanda Woods and Elizabeth James, love to hate Meredith Blake and wish George Banks were your dad too, you've come to the right place. But it's their outfits we really want to talk about. Here, a writer decodes the sublime style of the protagonists in Nancy Meyers movies.
Unless you’re a bit of a film buff, the name Nancy Meyers may be a tad hard to place. You know it, you’ve certainly heard it before, but you can’t quite place it. Or at least I couldn’t, when Deputy Editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans tasked me with this story. Yet say her name next to titles such as The Holiday (the best Christmas film of all time, please do debate me), The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, It’s Complicated, Father of the Bride and What Women Want, and suddenly you’ll remember that this film maker is behind more than just a handful of 90s and 00s era-defining blockbusters. If you’re yet to watch one (or, gasp, more) of the above, consider this your film recommendation list for the foreseeable, especially considering cosy season is now upon us. But while we could, and probably should, debate the cinematic angle of each of these famous films for hours, I’m here to talk about the fashion to be found in them. Namely the strikingly similar yet truly timeless style of Meyers’ main characters.
Take Amanda Woods (if you don’t read this name in the movie trailer-like voice from The Holiday, take this as your cue to re-watch it immediately, don’t wait until Christmas), whose minimalist wardrobe of cream jumpers, white scarves and black shearling-lined coats inspired many a workwear wardrobe. A true example of the ultra-professional, even when swigging from a red wine bottle while walking around the local shop (not advised) or running with stilettos through the snow (also not advised). And, while we might not wish to admit it of one of the most hated film characters of 1998, The Parent Trap’s Meredith Blake had a surprisingly similar wardrobe. Effortlessly glamorous, in a minimalist, monochromatic sort of way.
Also sitting in the same pared-back sleek, albeit slightly softer, territory are Elizabeth James (The Parent Trap, again) and Something's Gotta Give’s Erica Barry, played by everyone's favourite Diane Keaton. White suits, cream roll-necks and beachside bucket hats aplenty. The originators, you may say, of the Coastal Grandma trend. And I probably needn’t tell you that What Women Want’s Darcy Maguire and It’s Complicated’s Jane Adler also follow this similar outfit formula. The Meyers hero aesthetic being almost as strong as the scripts, both easily evocative of their time yet just as relevant today—perhaps even more so with our love for Y2K showing no sign of slowing down. Below, the style secrets behind every great character.
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The Best Dressed Nancy Meyers Characters
1. Elizabeth James: The Parent Trap
Style Notes: Elizabeth James' parenting skills may have garnered a few raised eyebrows, but her wardrobe absolutely did not. As you'd expect of a wedding dress designer, cream co-ords, white suits and clean, crisp dresses make up the bulk of it—the pared-back style forming its cornerstone. She was also a great lover of the car coat, a more understated take on the classic trench.
Shop the Look:
The Row
Amaya Coat
Elizabeth James, Amanda Woods and Meredith Blake would almost certainly be big fans of The Row. This car coat, in particular.
Autograph
2pk 10 Denier Ladder Resist Seamless Tights
The slightly-sheer tight was a 00s favourite and it's time for them to make a comeback.
GIANVITO ROSSI
Gianvito 70 Leather Pumps
A quality pair of leather pumps? Essential in the Meyers character wardrobe.
JAEGER
Cotton Blend Jacquard Shift Dress With Linen
This simple cotton-blend dress will see you through almost any occasion, be it work, dinner or events.
Mulberry
Bayswater Satchel
Few bags promise timeless professional quite like the Mulberry Bayswater.
2. Erica Barry: Something's Gotta Give
Style Notes: Erica Barry may very well have invented the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, long before it attained its TikTok-friendly name. Picture thickly ribbed roll-necks, cream trousers, cotton bucket hats and white long-sleeve tees aplenty—the autumn wardrobe basic well-dressed women are reaching for in droves. Clean, crisp yet still cosy is her style, with a key focus on pieces you can curl up on the sofa in just as easily as you could stroll along the beach.
Shop the Look:
Lauren
Cotton Blend Ribbed Rollneck
Consider this cosy cotton-blend knit your go-to Autumn basic.
CARTIER
Crwsta0107 Tank Must Small Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch
Few watches are quite as timeless as a Cartier Tank. This stainless-steel model, especially.
Massimo Dutti
Linen Kick Flare Fit Pants
Slightly cropped with a small flare? These trousers are ticking plenty of 00s style boxes.
Monica Vinader
Nura Small Pebble Stud Earrings
As with all Meyer's characters, jewellery is kept to a minimum.
ZARA
Split Suede Loafers
Erica is, of course, barefoot in this scene, but should she be wearing shoes a brown suede loafer would probably be her first choice.
3. Meredith Blake: The Parent Trap
Style Notes: When it comes to Meredith Blake, she might be a villain, but boy is she the best dressed villain on screen. Just as Amanda Woods outfits still make a regular appearance on Pinterest, so too does Meredith Blake-inspired style snaps, her black-and-white workout set in particular. But while the internet may continually debate whether the character could believably be 26 (I vote a hard no), her sleek wardrobe of white cotton midi dresses, wide-brimmed hats and trouser suits have us all in agreement: this timeless style will forever be polished. Her love for a red lip, too.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Straw-Effect Wide-Brim Hat in Ivory
Most people would reserve extra-wide brimmed hats for special occasions, while Meredith Blake used them like any other accessory.
With Nothing Underneath
Jackie Dress: Linen, White
A crisp linen sundress may not be what we're reaching for in the UK in Autumn, but it is the kind of piece to pull our every summer.
AGMES
Gia Small Recycled Gold Vermeil Earrings
To truly lean into the pared-back look, opt for simple studs.
Celine
Slingback Alma in Patent Calfskin
Meredith Blake is absolutely the kind of woman who would invest in luxury footwear. These Celine slingbacks would certainly be on her wishlist.
Chanel
Rouge Allure
A bold lipstick makes up just as much of an outfit as a piece of actual clothing.
4. Amanda Woods: The Holiday
Style Notes: The film-trailer editor who famously never cried had a wardrobe so great that Amanda Woods outfits are still trending on Pinterest, a full twenty years since the film actually aired. Black, white and grey tones form the cornerstone of her wardrobe without feeling too harsh, thanks to the cosiness of every fabrics: rich knits, shearling-lined coats and touches of cashmere and suede that also lend themselves to the Great British countryside. Woods would, admittedly, have benefitted from more appropriate footwear, though. Stilettos and snow don't fare too well.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere Roll-Neck Jumper in Ivory
Whether worn with cream shades or classic black, this wool-cashmere knit will be a real staple for any minimalist outfit.
Johnstons Of Elgin
Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere Gloves
As soon as it's cold enough for gloves, you'll be glad you have a cosy cashmere pair to hand.
With Nothing Underneath
Regent Cigarette Trouser: Wool, Black
Few trousers scream pared-back polish quite like a cigarette cut.
Veronica Beard
Lisa 70 Suede Ankle Boots in Black
Style these under jeans, trousers or long dresses and skirts and you'll have an Amanda Woods-approved outfit.
Weekend Max Mara
Virgin Wool Belted Coat
Few brands scream Meyers character quite like Max Mara.
5. Darcy Maguire: What Women Want
Style Notes: I have to hold my hands up and admit I've never seen What Women Want. Shocking, really, considering I'm such a huge fan of Meyers' other films. And so it now goes straight to the top of my autumn to-do list. Even so, Darcy Maguire's wardrobe follows the same signature Meyers pattern: white shirts, beige round-neck tops and cream midi skirts that are just as easy to wear now as they were in the 00s.
Shop the Look:
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Lunas Wool Midi Skirt
This Calvin Klein skirt suit featured on the Spring/Summer 26 runway, but it equally could have been plucked straight out of Darcy Maguire's closet.
M&S
Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top With Wool
If Me + Em was around a decade earlier, best believe the Nancy Meyers wardrobe department would have been sourcing from there.
DeMellier
The Stockholm Shoulder | Bordeaux Fine Grain | Demellier
Almost all of Meyer's characters would have been fans of this Otiumberg dual pendant necklace.
Emporio Armani
Two-Hand Date Brown Leather Watch
The extra-chunky men's watches would have no place on a Meyer's character wrist. Instead, picture leather straps, small watch faces and slender shapes.
MANGO
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes
A classic slingback has long been a staple of many office wardrobes.
6. George Banks: Father of the Bride
Style Notes: "I grew up being obsessed with George Banks' pairing of trainers and a suit (tie included)—it's very '80s-coded and feels very Celine A/W26," says Rebecca Rhys-Evans, and she's far from the only one. George Banks' smart-casual concoctions feel fresh without trying too hard. And his signature brown-and-blue colour pairing is just as popular today—just take a look at the Tory Burch A/W26 show.
Shop the Look:
RÓHE
Cotton-Poplin Shirt
This cotton-poplin shirt already brings 'borrowed from the boys' style.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Striped Silk-Jacquard Tie
The texture of this 100% wool tie adds an extra detail to any outfit.
Reebok
Reebok Freestyle Hi Trainers in White With Gum Sole
These vintage-feeling Reebok's feel especially cool. Take notes from George and weave in a pop of red—also a key shade this season.
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
A wide-leg trouser adds to the laidback look emphasised by the trainer.
COS
Classic Leather Belt
A great belt will stay in your wardrobe for a near-lifetime. With gold-tone hardware and brown leather, this one is a strong contender.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor whose work spans runway reviews, style news, shopping edits and long-form features for leading titles including Marie Claire, Glamour, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Business and Who What Wear. She is also the founder of Grounded, an independent magazine exploring the wellness world through expert guest editors. At Who What Wear UK, Lauren is known for her trend spotting, curated shopping guides and Fashion Week reporting. When she’s not travelling, she’s likely working from a far-flung coffee shop while searching for a sunnier place to call home.