Neutral, '90s and Incredibly Chic: These Are the Best Dressed Nancy Meyers Movie Characters

If you adore Amanda Woods and Elizabeth James, love to hate Meredith Blake and wish George Banks were your dad too, you've come to the right place. But it's their outfits we really want to talk about. Here, a writer decodes the sublime style of the protagonists in Nancy Meyers movies.

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Collage of characters from Nancy Meyers movies
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Unless you’re a bit of a film buff, the name Nancy Meyers may be a tad hard to place. You know it, you’ve certainly heard it before, but you can’t quite place it. Or at least I couldn’t, when Deputy Editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans tasked me with this story. Yet say her name next to titles such as The Holiday (the best Christmas film of all time, please do debate me), The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, It’s Complicated, Father of the Bride and What Women Want, and suddenly you’ll remember that this film maker is behind more than just a handful of 90s and 00s era-defining blockbusters. If you’re yet to watch one (or, gasp, more) of the above, consider this your film recommendation list for the foreseeable, especially considering cosy season is now upon us. But while we could, and probably should, debate the cinematic angle of each of these famous films for hours, I’m here to talk about the fashion to be found in them. Namely the strikingly similar yet truly timeless style of Meyers’ main characters.

Take Amanda Woods (if you don’t read this name in the movie trailer-like voice from The Holiday, take this as your cue to re-watch it immediately, don’t wait until Christmas), whose minimalist wardrobe of cream jumpers, white scarves and black shearling-lined coats inspired many a workwear wardrobe. A true example of the ultra-professional, even when swigging from a red wine bottle while walking around the local shop (not advised) or running with stilettos through the snow (also not advised). And, while we might not wish to admit it of one of the most hated film characters of 1998, The Parent Trap’s Meredith Blake had a surprisingly similar wardrobe. Effortlessly glamorous, in a minimalist, monochromatic sort of way.

Also sitting in the same pared-back sleek, albeit slightly softer, territory are Elizabeth James (The Parent Trap, again) and Something's Gotta Give’s Erica Barry, played by everyone's favourite Diane Keaton. White suits, cream roll-necks and beachside bucket hats aplenty. The originators, you may say, of the Coastal Grandma trend. And I probably needn’t tell you that What Women Want’s Darcy Maguire and It’s Complicated’s Jane Adler also follow this similar outfit formula. The Meyers hero aesthetic being almost as strong as the scripts, both easily evocative of their time yet just as relevant today—perhaps even more so with our love for Y2K showing no sign of slowing down. Below, the style secrets behind every great character.

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The Best Dressed Nancy Meyers Characters

1. Elizabeth James: The Parent Trap

Elizabeth James wears cream dress and trench coat

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Style Notes: Elizabeth James' parenting skills may have garnered a few raised eyebrows, but her wardrobe absolutely did not. As you'd expect of a wedding dress designer, cream co-ords, white suits and clean, crisp dresses make up the bulk of it—the pared-back style forming its cornerstone. She was also a great lover of the car coat, a more understated take on the classic trench.

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2. Erica Barry: Something's Gotta Give

Erica Barry - Nancy Meyers trends

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Style Notes: Erica Barry may very well have invented the Coastal Grandma aesthetic, long before it attained its TikTok-friendly name. Picture thickly ribbed roll-necks, cream trousers, cotton bucket hats and white long-sleeve tees aplenty—the autumn wardrobe basic well-dressed women are reaching for in droves. Clean, crisp yet still cosy is her style, with a key focus on pieces you can curl up on the sofa in just as easily as you could stroll along the beach.

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3. Meredith Blake: The Parent Trap

Meredith Blake wears white dress black hat

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Style Notes: When it comes to Meredith Blake, she might be a villain, but boy is she the best dressed villain on screen. Just as Amanda Woods outfits still make a regular appearance on Pinterest, so too does Meredith Blake-inspired style snaps, her black-and-white workout set in particular. But while the internet may continually debate whether the character could believably be 26 (I vote a hard no), her sleek wardrobe of white cotton midi dresses, wide-brimmed hats and trouser suits have us all in agreement: this timeless style will forever be polished. Her love for a red lip, too.

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4. Amanda Woods: The Holiday

Amanda Woods wears cream jumper black trousers

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Style Notes: The film-trailer editor who famously never cried had a wardrobe so great that Amanda Woods outfits are still trending on Pinterest, a full twenty years since the film actually aired. Black, white and grey tones form the cornerstone of her wardrobe without feeling too harsh, thanks to the cosiness of every fabrics: rich knits, shearling-lined coats and touches of cashmere and suede that also lend themselves to the Great British countryside. Woods would, admittedly, have benefitted from more appropriate footwear, though. Stilettos and snow don't fare too well.

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5. Darcy Maguire: What Women Want

Darcy Maguire wears cream jumper cream skirt

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Style Notes: I have to hold my hands up and admit I've never seen What Women Want. Shocking, really, considering I'm such a huge fan of Meyers' other films. And so it now goes straight to the top of my autumn to-do list. Even so, Darcy Maguire's wardrobe follows the same signature Meyers pattern: white shirts, beige round-neck tops and cream midi skirts that are just as easy to wear now as they were in the 00s.

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6. George Banks: Father of the Bride

George Banks wears brown trousers blue shirt white trainers

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Style Notes: "I grew up being obsessed with George Banks' pairing of trainers and a suit (tie included)—it's very '80s-coded and feels very Celine A/W26," says Rebecca Rhys-Evans, and she's far from the only one. George Banks' smart-casual concoctions feel fresh without trying too hard. And his signature brown-and-blue colour pairing is just as popular today—just take a look at the Tory Burch A/W26 show.

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Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor whose work spans runway reviews, style news, shopping edits and long-form features for leading titles including Marie Claire, Glamour, Stylist, Grazia, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Business and Who What Wear. She is also the founder of Grounded, an independent magazine exploring the wellness world through expert guest editors. At Who What Wear UK, Lauren is known for her trend spotting, curated shopping guides and Fashion Week reporting. When she’s not travelling, she’s likely working from a far-flung coffee shop while searching for a sunnier place to call home.