3 Non-Basic Fall Colors Trending at Zara, Reformation, and J.Crew

Traditional fall colors have their perks. Burgundy is reliably chic, chocolate brown goes with everything, and camel somehow makes even the simplest outfit look expensive. But are these hues exciting? Not exactly. After seeing the same deep reds and earthy neutrals cycle through my feeds, I'm ready for fall color to have a little more fun.
Fortunately, Zara, Reformation, and J.Crew appear to be on the same page. This season, all three brands are making a case for shades that feel decidedly more unexpected: citrine, royal purple, and burnt orange. They make sense for fall but are bold enough to break up the usual parade of burgundy and brown. In other words, if you're looking to inject some personality into your cold-weather wardrobe, these are the three color trends to know. Scroll down to shop my selections.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.