From Shanghai to New York, These Are the World’s Most Luxurious Fashion Stores

In the five years since the pandemic, the luxury retail store has evolved into the epicentre of experiential entertainment. Even as the death of the bricks-and-mortar store was hotly debated by both critics and supporters of the industry in equal measure, brands are now facing the future and witnessing encouraging signs of a retail renaissance.
From London to Milan, Mumbai and Shanghai, the world’s most extraordinary boutiques are rewriting the rules of retail, revamping themselves as must-visit destinations, expanding into new regions and adding immersive experiences to drive authentic engagement. The data reinforces this shift: according to the EY 2025 Luxury Client Index, 83% of clients who spent €10,000 or more on a single purchase preferred to do so in-store, citing personalisation and sensory experience as key drivers. This insight signals that even during a time of economic volatility, there are green shoots emerging to justify the reinvestment in physical stores.
Take the most recent spring/summer 2026 show season, which saw the debut of 15 new creative directors, including Matthieu Blazy at Chanel and Jonathan Anderson at Dior. Both were widely praised for their focus on craftspersonship and über-tactile clothes that demand to be seen in real life. It felt as if the industry had been given a lifeline and is now on track for a return to profit in the next few years. Those who have repositioned themselves for the return of the luxury consumer are set to see the biggest gains, as the most meaningful luxury interactions continue to happen offline and in-store.
The super brands of the luxury sphere have been steadily increasing their retail footprint on the world’s most iconic shopping streets over the past five years. Miu Miu, Burberry and Gucci have revamped their flagship stores on London’s boutique-studded New Bond Street, whilst New York’s Madison Avenue has witnessed an influx of new tenants, including Khaite, Giorgio Armani and Thom Browne; with a host of new openings slated, including Sotheby’s, Loewe and the Plaza Athénée Nobu Hotel & Spa, to name a few. And with an average footfall of seven million visitors annually, the legendary Champs-Élysées in Paris is set to host Louis Vuitton’s first hotel in 2026.
It is not uncommon for these refurbishments to exponentially increase a store's size. Think multi-floor playgrounds of discovery, with customers now expecting the shopping experience to feature seasonal and region-exclusive collections, footwear and accessory suites with complimentary customisation, fragrance studios devoted to scent exploration, digitally enabled fitting rooms for virtual try-ons, private salon spaces and concierge services. This proves that securing prime real estate for ever more elaborate and immersive stores will remain a key part of luxury retail's brand strategy.
The diversified store experience is set to drive how brands face the future and engage customers of all levels, from entry to aspirational and ultra-high net worth. The initial success can be tracked via the popularity (and, yes, virality) of the pop-up model, resulting in the engagement and retention of the mass audience, especially Gen Z, who share their experiences via social media, engaging with moments like ice-cream trucks, coffee stands and newspaper kiosks activated by beauty brands including Fenty Beauty, Laneige, and Chanel. Taking the store on tour, beach clubs and immersive escapes (like Dioriviera at Nammos Dubai and Dolce & Gabbana at Clap House in Ibiza) connect the aspirational customer via the lifestyle approach.
Additional in-store services, including product repair, dining spaces and in-store events tied to special occasions such as Mother’s Day, will further draw shoppers into the brand universe. At the upper levels, the high-spend customer requires more tailored moments to retain their loyalty and build stronger relationships. This has spurred investment in honouring the privacy of guests spending six to seven figures a year with private salons, invite-only access to discrete boutiques, hosted dinners where guests can connect with their fellow HNW (high net worth) shoppers, and panel talks featuring business leaders driving growth within fashion and beauty.
The future role of the luxury store will lie in connecting customers with elevated in-store experiences and emotional authenticity to ensure the continued momentum of the retail revival. So, what—and where—are these world-leading luxury stores to be found?
Below, find our guide to the most elevated, experiential and truly unforgettable stores redefining luxury retail today.
NORTH AMERICA
Casa Cucinelli – New York Casa Cucinelli, Brunello Cucinelli’s invitation-only private shopping and hospitality space on New York’s Fifth Avenue, redefines luxury retail as a home away from home. Guests can explore seasonal collections within a setting designed like a private residence, which comes complete with a kitchen, lounge, study and library. This intimate space is also made available for guests to host events and parties, strengthening the brand’s personal connection with its most valued clients.
Khaite – New York The contemporary luxury brand in every editor's little black book, Khaite’s Madison Avenue flagship embodies the brand’s balance of strength and sensuality, blending Japanese architectural elements with industrial minimalism. The space mirrors the fluid structure of its collections, offering a curated edit of ready-to-wear and a made-to-order service for its best-selling exotic handbags. As an exceptional addition, style director Vanessa de Viel Castel curated a selection of vintage jewellery for clients seeking a more intimate connection with the tastemakers of Khaite’s world.
Printemps – New York A Parisian transplant, Printemps’ Wall Street outpost is redefining New York’s financial district as a destination for contemporary luxury and culture. The One Wall Street location stands as a luxury hub for discovery, where guests can shop Phoebe Philo, Jacquemus, Tom Ford and Balenciaga; choose from five culinary experiences and indulge in wellness treatments from innovative biochemistry-backed skincare brands.
An investment in the work of emerging and established artists presents a hand-crafted feel to the interior design, from stained-glass panels in restaurant Maison Passarelle to the much-Instagrammed mosaic art of the landmark Red Room. This served as a fitting backdrop for Willy Chavarria’s salon-style runway show, which debuted his S/S 26 collection.
The Webster – Los Angeles Anchored on the corner of the Beverly Center with its signature dusty-rose façade, luxury multi-brand retailer The Webster brings an intimate elegance that feels organic to Los Angeles’ luxury landscape. Designed by architect David Adjaye, the pink-hued concrete interior feels both sculptural and inviting, guiding customers through a space that blurs the lines between gallery and home. True to founder Laure Hériard Dubreuil’s vision, the boutique curates a mix of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories, evoking the feeling of stepping into the ultimate walk-in wardrobe.
Golden Goose – Mexico City Opening the doors to its Mexico City store-cum-cultural-art-space in 2024, Golden Goose created a home from home for fans of the brand, as well as those seeking to build a community with like-minded creatives. Located in the La Roma neighbourhood, the concept of designing a store in the traditional sense came second to the desire to create "a real home", with each room dedicated to unveiling a new narrative around the brand's history and DNA.
Guests who visit the three-floor hub are immersed in an interior that reflects its locale, in the form of murals, antique furniture and a lived-in aesthetic communicated through vintage finds which line the halls of the Haus. A truly expansive experience, the ground floor houses The Library, which is billed as a space to leisurely spend time discovering the latest collections, sample cuisine from local chefs who have collaborated with the brand or personalise an item in the patio, which doubles as a "co-creation space".
Most significantly, the brand has invested in longevity with an on-site area for a cobbler offering "restoration and refurbishment" services. On the first floor, there are fragrance collections paired with floristry from local partners, as well as the Listening Room. Whilst the top-floor Space for Connection serves as a retreat for creatives, who can curate experiences including dinners, workshops and special events, The Lounge doubles as a photography and podcast studio.
Special Mention: KITH Ivy Members Club – New York Catering to all aspects of the consumer's lifestyle, from dusk until dawn and from supper club to sauna, Kith’s latest venture broadens the concept of community with the launch of Kith Ivy. Evolving from a small shoe store, the brand has diversified into the world of hospitality with a full-service private members club.
Blending fashion, wellness and hospitality, exclusive apparel is offered alongside access to a Giorgio Armani spa, Moroccan-inspired dining, rooftop padel courts and the first East Coast outpost of luxury grocer and smoothie connoisseur Erewhon. Retaining its position as a tastemaker at the intersection of community, culture and commerce, Kith Ivy marks the brand’s evolution from cult sneaker store to full-scale lifestyle destination.
EUROPE
Victoria Beckham – London The premiere of Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary drew her fans further into her world as she designed her spring/summer 2025 collection. Whilst visiting her luxury retail store on London’s famous Dover Street (a flagship which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024), customers will find a space that reflects the designer’s desire to go against the grain and challenge expectations, such as the fact that there are no window displays, allowing for uninterrupted views into the store’s interior.
Poured concrete floors and unconventional fixtures abound; think steel chains instead of traditional rails hanging from the ceiling, suspending each garment as if it were a sculpture. Her unconventional store design creates an almost installation-style setting, aligning with the aesthetic of the area's surrounding galleries.
JW Anderson – London Following his appointment as creative director of Dior, Jonathan Anderson has rethought the future of his namesake label and reframed it as a lifestyle emporium celebrating British craftspersonship. His Soho flagship reads as a cabinet of curiosities in store form. Unveiling a new interior design language for the location in 2025, he has said that his mission will be to highlight his love of the expertly artisanal whilst juxtaposing fashion against the hyper-functional.
This will look like showcasing seasonal collections alongside Wedgwood ceramics, Houghton Hall honey, handmade East Sussex furniture and even custom ballpoint pens. The result is a transformation of JW Anderson from a fashion brand that remains a purveyor of groundbreaking yet instantly wearable silhouettes into a living expression of the designer’s eclectic, artisanal world.
Browns Townhouse – London Relocating from its much-loved residence on London’s South Molton Street in Mayfair, Brown’s transitioned into a new proposition just minutes away on Brook Street, in a move that anticipated the new era of the luxury fashion shopper; one who is hyper-connected, craves discovery and values experiences alongside their luxury purchases.
The historic Grade II listed building disguises the technical innovations that lie within. Virtual mirrors can be found amongst a series of themed rooms, with soft lighting drawing you in and storage-system-like displays that allow Balenciaga City bags and Saint Laurent heels a walk-in-wardrobe functionality. Sleek glass-and-metal display cases contrast with twee floral wallpaper and classic portraiture, which line the walls on various floors and speak to a particular type of British sensibility, with the space almost feeling like a futuristic wing of the National Portrait Gallery, where British tradition meets cutting-edge retail.
Dior 30 Avenue Montaigne – Paris Standing as a beacon to the enduring impact of the house of Dior—and where the couturier presented his first collection—the French luxury House reopened the over-10,000-sq.ft 30 Avenue Montaigne space to contain all aspects the Maison's past, present and future; a "refuge of the marvellous", as noted by Monsieur Dior himself. A destination requiring more than a few hours to fully appreciate, the more-than-a-store experience was brought to life by architect Peter Marino, who crafted a magical hyper-space requiring a two-year closure for renovations.
On any given day guests can explore the history of the house through the lens of its creative directors via the on-site Galerie Dior (the re-creation of Christian Dior's office is a tour highlight), take in afternoon tea and the gastronomic delights at Restaurant Monsieur Dior, indulge in a dose of pampering at the on-site spa or take advantage of a private appointment to discover the latest collections. The fourth floor of the historic building hosts an exclusive hospitality experience in the form of La Suite Dior, designed for overnight stays. Equipped with a personal butler, this one-of-a-kind experience allows guests to explore the store and its atelier after hours.
Saint Laurent Rive Droite – Paris The newly transformed Saint Laurent Rive Droite store features industrial lines with a strong architectural finish that reflects a bold vision for the Saint Laurent woman. The unmistakable House aesthetic is evident throughout the store, with the brand's commitment to artistic and cultural endeavours seen through projects such as Saint Laurent Editions and Frequencies, a series of runway soundtracks and playlists.
The store renovation ties into a broader vision for global expansion and diversification, manifesting in a dedicated bookshop in Paris called Babylone. And aligning with the trend towards luxury fashion opening hospitality ventures, a new "culinary dimension" was added with the first permanent outpost of Sushi Park outside of Los Angeles, introducing the iconic "California dining destination" to the city’s gastronomic scene. An exclusive collaboration with furniture designer Donald Judd, conceived especially for this location, is available to shoppers to buy pieces from the collection.
Fendi – Milan Opened during Milan Fashion Week this September, Palazzo Fendi Milano is a 1930s building that has been reimagined as Milan's latest luxury shopping destination. Promising the "ultimate Fendi experience", the four-floor boutique and in-house atelier will be joined by three different dining concepts across the top three floors. The brand's history in fur couture inspired the soft curves and tactile surfaces used throughout the boutique. Not only will ready-to-wear be housed in this new location, but women’s couture and high jewellery will satisfy the needs of the brand's high-spending global clientele. The Fendi Apartment will also become a home for the VIP salon, with a custom-made "bar cabinet", which opens to reveal select products from the brand's universe.
10 Corso Como – Milan A Milanese institution, 10 Corso Como has remained an ever-evolving mecca for the city’s art and fashion crowds, setting the standard for experiential retail and pioneering the equal parts gallery, concept store and café model. It remains the blueprint for every multi-sensory luxury space which has followed. Founded in 1991, 10 Corso Como is widely recognised as one of the world’s first concept stores, creating a tangible connection between fashion and design.
Introducing the idea of slow shopping, interconnected spaces include a modular store currently featuring the sought-after Phoebe Philo collection, a gallery hosting cultural programmes, a rare book and cult magazine shop, a terrace restaurant and café and a fragrance library. With hospitality at the heart of Italian culture, 10 Corso Como also has three suites, seen as an extension of the brand and serving as private living spaces where guests can experience its eco-system with full-service amenities.
ASIA AND THE MIDDLE EAST
Celine, Kuwait City Opening in February, Celine’s new Kuwait boutique cemented the brand’s presence in one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing luxury markets, where demand is projected to surge by 300% in 2025, with residents "seeking exclusive collections, personalised shopping experiences and limited-edition releases", according to Gulf Magazine. Located within The Avenues, the monolithic space fitted with glass and Zimbabwean marble offers ready-to-wear, accessories and the house’s Haute Parfumerie collection. An upper-level private salon furnished with antiques and contemporary art aligns with the Celine Art Project, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to culturally uplifting experiences.
The Frankie Shop Pop-Up, Abu Dhabi Activated as The Frankie Shop’s first-ever pop-up in the Middle East, this temporary store is worthy of inclusion for its considered immersive space, which introduced the brand’s understatedly cool aesthetic to the region's discerning shoppers. It also set the tone for a permanent space to debut in the coastal city. The space built a storytelling narrative around "a day in the life" of the Frankie Shop customer, creating moments reflecting her home, work and downtime.
A culturally harmonious edit tailored to local nuances was on display, alongside a series of cross-collaborations with local artists, including a limited-edition T-shirt illustrated by Tulip Hazbar. Extending beyond fashion, the space hosted a 48 Collagen Café wellness takeover and intimate events with founder Gaëlle Drevet and stylist Bettina Looney, enriching the pop-up experience and setting a new benchmark for experiential retail in the region.
Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys – Shanghai Prior to the opening of its first hotel on the Champs-Élysées, The Louis, a ship-shaped cultural landmark and host to retail, culture and cuisine as well as the latest Visionary Journeys exhibition, stands out as Louis Vuitton’s most ambitious experiential project to date. "Docked" in Shanghai, the feat of retail imagination will pay homage to the brand's origins in the world of travel. The cruise-ship design calls back to the trans-Atlantic voyages on which its famed monogrammed trunks would have travelled.
Stretching the idea of "journey", the exhibition traces the Maison's history from its utilitarian beginnings to globally recognised status as a leading luxury fashion house, with touchpoints across sport, literature and fragrance. Set across two floors, the exhibition takes visitors on a voyage through the archives; the outdoor terrace is home to Le Café Louis Vuitton, where dishes are influenced by the best of the East and West and is a precursor to the retail space where guests have the opportunity to bring history to life with a purchase that can be personalised with Shanghai- exclusive motifs. Not only a luxury experience, The Louis completely reimagines how the luxury store can be a vessel for thinking outside the boundaries of a building.
Haus Nowhere – Shanghai Debuting its latest retail concept, Haus Nowhere, in Shanghai, Gentle Monster’s 14-storey cultural hub brings the brand's surrealist touch to the retail landscape. The brand is famed for its highly imaginative interior displays, such as the oversized animatronic heads powered by kinetic industrial machinery, which move in fluid unison or blink their eyes hypnotically at shoppers passing by. The hub has become a tourist hotspot for its futuristic experimentation with store design and rejection of the traditional retail formula.
Here, the idea of the store-as-playground truly comes to life, as over-stimulation is encouraged, and art installations take over each floor, immersed between fashion, beauty and culinary offerings. Far from novelty, here you will find an authentic expression of brand immersion and discovery as Entire Studios and ShuShu Tong hide amongst Amomento and Open YY.
Rahul Mishra – Mumbai, India One of the main draws on the official Paris Haute Couture calendar, Rahul Mishra is a designer famed for his otherworldly creations, which fuse his designs with his Indian heritage through meticulous craftspersonship. In August, Mishra unveiled his most ambitious store to date, as "a living museum of couture and craft" in Mumbai. Celebrating the art of handwork and storytelling, guests are drawn into the designer's world, with walls of highly decorative flora and fauna, molten metal ceilings, richly embroidered tactile surfaces and artwork at every turn, along with a couture-lined hall defining the best of Mishra’s work in an exhibition-style setting.
The boutique is described as unfolding in chapters, with sketches and swatches a prologue of the inspirations which serve as the foundation of each collection, before opening up into the more dramatic spaces which treat each dress as a work of art, elevated to the status of sculpture whilst conveying the emotional depth and craft that has shaped them.
Dior Gold House – Bangkok Quite literally setting the gold standard in architectural brilliance, Dior’s Gold House in Bangkok mirrors the facade of its 30 Avenue Montaigne flagship. The store itself, encased in its golden exterior, is further surrounded by an outdoor garden oasis honouring Christian Dior’s "passion for nature and venturing". Designed by image director Luca Albero, the space unfolds as a series of interconnected salons showcasing everything from Lady Dior handbags to the autumn/winter 2025 collection beneath a ceiling of twinkling lights, and features a Café Dior by Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco. The store weaves together runway collections, art by local talent and sculptural interior displays derived from bamboo native to Thailand. Dior’s Gold House brings together fashion, art, culture and nature to create a moment of serenity in the heart of the city.
Special Mention: Galeries Lafayette (opening November 2025) – Mumbai India is fast emerging as luxury’s next global hub, with Dior, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga already establishing a presence ahead of Galeries Lafayette’s highly anticipated Mumbai debut this November. The city has played host to destination shows from Dior and Vivienne Westwood, and global brands are now recognising the specific needs of these luxury clients from a cultural perspective, with exclusive edits for the market, which was valued at $17 billion in 2024and is projected to reach$85 billion by 2030, according to the BBC. The French department store’s flagship will feature 250 international and home-grown labels, alongside private lounges and concierge services. With an additional store in Delhi already scheduled, this is set to be a defining moment for the evolution of India’s luxury retail landscape.
Angela Baidoo is a senior fashion editor, trend forecaster and the founder of Angela Baidoo Creative. She specialises in using her analytical expertise to break down global fashion and lifestyle trends into immersive insights, which gives her readers a window into the future of fashion.
Since 2020 she has merged her forecasting skills with her love of writing and established a name for herself as a senior fashion editor and runway correspondent. Angela has written features and contributed as an expert for a number of fashion publications including Vogue Business, Vogue Turkey, The Zoe Report, Byline, Refinery29 and The Impression, where she led in-depth fashion features, runway reviews and analysis, social media strategy and industry insights as the digital publication’s senior fashion editor. She has conducted influential interviews with industry leaders for long-form features and backstage during fashion weeks, including Casey Cadwallader (Mugler), Maximilian Davis (Ferragamo), Ian Griffiths (Max Mara), Erdem Moralıoğlu and Roksanda Ilincic. In 2023, she collaborated with street style photographer Suzanne Middlemass to ghost-write the book It’s All About Animal Print, published by teNeues.Her passion to be of service has seen her work as a professional and business development mentor with the London College of Fashion, and frequently deliver workshops and lectures on fashion forecasting and building resilience at the Fashion Retail Academy, Istituto Marangoni, Ravensbourne University and the University of East London. On completion of her degree from the London College of Fashion, Angela learnt the art of the pivot early in her career.
Now, with over 15-years of experience as a product developer, designer, trend forecaster, editor, brand consultant and strategist, her natural curiosity has motivated her to travel the world and seek out the trends and talent that will shape the future of fashion, whether from Ghana, Morocco, Italy or the UK.