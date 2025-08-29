Everyone Will Soon Be Ditching Black Sweaters For Ones in These 8 Color Trends

If someone were to ask me what my favorite article of clothing to shop for is, sweaters are absolutely one of my top three. So I'm understandably quite happy this time of year as more and more sweaters pop up among retailers' new arrivals on a daily basis. And I don't know about you, but I have enough black sweaters in my closet. The good news is that fashion people have been mixing things up in 2025, opting for plenty of non-black sweater colors, and I've noticed some clear themes.
As you'd imagine, the popular sweater colors for fall are very much in keeping with the overarching color trends of the season, but some are neutrals that I've been seeing in the knitwear world quite a bit lately, so there's something in this roundup to suit every sweater need. That said, this is a straightforward topic, so let's get to it, shall we?
Keep scrolling to shop the best options for every sweater color trend you may need this fall (and winter, eventually).
The next time you reach for a black sweater, I encourage you to consider swapping it for a chocolate brown one. The rich hue works with as many other colors as black and is just as elegant but more interesting.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan in Mole
LOEWE
Embroidered Wool Sweater in Dark Brown
ZARA
100% Extra-Soft Wool Sweater in Brown
Trust me—I'm sick of hearing the words butter yellow, too. But I'm not sick of the actual color. You're going to see the color in the form of cozy knitwear a lot this summer, like it or not. I think it looks particularly good with denim.
MANGO
Braided Knitted Sweater in Pastel Yellow
DOEN
Garance Cashmere Sweater -in Lemon Chiffon
Sandy Liang
Pino Cashmere Sweater in Pale Yellow
The guava color trend doesn't have to end when summer does. It feels fresher than powder pink and is sure to attract compliments—trust me.
Helsa
Addeline Oversized Polo in Peach
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater in Pink Snapdragon
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater in Bright Coral
Charcoal gray is the more sophisticated cousin to heather gray. It looks great with black and works instead of black in many outfits, so consider it a great investment.
MANGO
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater in Charcoal
Almina Concept
Classic Crew Wool Cardigan in Charcoal
COS
Merino Wool Polo Sweater in Gray Mélange
No surprises here—burgundy is back for another round this fall, and it remains one of the most expensive looking color trends there is. I predict we'll see it just as much during fall 2025 as we did last fall.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater in Chianti
Banana Republic
Cotton-Silk Crew-Neck Sweater in Redwood Canopy Burgundy
Gap
100% Cotton Relaxed Sweater in Tuscan Red
I'm a huge fan of oatmeal sweaters. It's similar to camel, but a bit softer and cozier. It's also timeless, goes with every other color under the rainbow, and can easily be dressed up or down.
& Other Stories
Cashmere-Blend Jumper in Dark Mole
jcrew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater in Hthr Stone
Naadam
The Original Cashmere Sweater in Oatmeal
Big olive green fan here. I just think it adds such a cool, interesting touch to an outfit. I particularly enjoy it when paired with other rich colors, such as the aforementioned chocolate and merlot.
Aritzia
Bare Merino Wool Crew Cardigan in Dark Olive
Madewell
Cashmere V-Neck Sweater in Bronzed Avocado
Alex Mill
Nico Crewneck Cotton Cardigan in Faded Grove
There's nothing groundbreaking about cream sweaters, but I couldn't leave them out, as it's the coziest, most classic sweater color there is. You simply can't have too many cream sweaters.
Reformation
Reformation Collie Oversized Cotton Crew Sweater in Gossamer
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.