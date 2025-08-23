Confirmed by Jennifer Lawrence: This Is the Fall 2025 Way to Style a Plain Sweater

It’s sweater weather in NYC, and I’ll admit, I wasn’t ready for it. I already miss the tank tops, bermuda shorts, and heeled sandals. However, I’ve just been convinced that a plain black sweater can be a chic item to wear for fall. This year, As the weather transitions, I'm finding ways to combine summer trends with fall basics, and it appears that Jennifer Lawrence knows what I’m talking about.
Lawrence was just spotted in NYC sporting a plain black sweater, but dressing it up in a cool, laid-back, yet insanely stylish way. The look gave Olsen twinss if you ask me. She wore sheer black pants with a wrap skirt layered over them and a pair of black pointed-toe flats, along with a stunning monogram Diorbowling bag. Aside from the bag, she looked like a walking The Row ad (which happens to be where her flats are from).
If you're looking for cool new ways to style a sweater on the summer-to-fall days, keep scrolling to recreate Lawrence's look and shop similar items below.
