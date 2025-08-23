The Chic 2-Piece Outfit Busy Fashion People Always Wear in September

The weather is about to get weird, and your best course of action is to arm your closet and outfit arsenal before it happens. When I say weird, I'm referring to those confusing summer-to-fall days in which it's kind of chilly in the morning and when it's cloudy, but you feel like it's still summer when the sun breaks through. How are we supposed to know what to wear when that's the forecast we're contending with? Not only that, but fall is busy, so who even has time to figure it out? Well, you don't have to because fashion people have already found the perfect easy outfit to wear this time of year.
The outfit requires just two pieces: a cardigan (usually crewneck) and a skirt (usually midi or knee-length but sometimes mini). Depending on the shoes and accessories you pair with this outfit, it can be appropriate for a wide variety of occasions. Depending on the weather, you could wear tights and knee-high boots if it's on the colder side or layer a tank under the cardigan if it's on the warmer side that particular day. The options are endless with these two very versatile items.
Keep scrolling for cardigan-and-skirt outfit ideas to wear this September and throughout the year and shop similar pieces to the ones the busy fashion people pictured below are wearing.
J.Crew
New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton Blend
