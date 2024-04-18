I'm a Fashion Editor—I Reach for These 2 Pieces When I Don't Know What to Wear
We've all been there—running late and frazzled with the idea of trying to find something to wear. It's on those days when I take a deep breath and reach for two tried-and-true pieces that I know will get me out the door in style no matter the season: a button-down shirt and a pair of jeans. Throw on these classic basics along with occasion-appropriate shoes, a bag, and outerwear and you're good to go in 10 minutes or less.
To get you prepared for those future rushed mornings, I've rounded up seven easy looks that show exactly how to pull off the no-brainer outfit formula. I highly recommend making a mental note of each chic outfit idea and stocking up your closet with the pieces that speak to you most in completing the look. This season, it will be all about adding ballet flats, kitten heels, or loafers alongside timeless bags. Scroll on to study up on the inspiring button-down-shirt–and-denim ensembles and to shop each look.
A great pair of under-$100 jeans.
I'm obsessed with the wash and fit of these jeans.
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
