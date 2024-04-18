I'm a Fashion Editor—I Reach for These 2 Pieces When I Don't Know What to Wear

We've all been there—running late and frazzled with the idea of trying to find something to wear. It's on those days when I take a deep breath and reach for two tried-and-true pieces that I know will get me out the door in style no matter the season: a button-down shirt and a pair of jeans. Throw on these classic basics along with occasion-appropriate shoes, a bag, and outerwear and you're good to go in 10 minutes or less.

To get you prepared for those future rushed mornings, I've rounded up seven easy looks that show exactly how to pull off the no-brainer outfit formula. I highly recommend making a mental note of each chic outfit idea and stocking up your closet with the pieces that speak to you most in completing the look. This season, it will be all about adding ballet flats, kitten heels, or loafers alongside timeless bags. Scroll on to study up on the inspiring button-down-shirt–and-denim ensembles and to shop each look.

H&M Poplin Shirt $33 SHOP NOW This looks designer.

Flattered Bo Bucket Bag $329 SHOP NOW A classic bag.

Levi's 501 Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Levi's can do no wrong.

Madewell The Anelise Ballet Flat $110 SHOP NOW Timeless flats

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Nordstrom Classic Poplin Shirt $59 SHOP NOW Endless styling possibilities.

MANGO Buckle Detail Faux Leather Shopper $80 SHOP NOW So chic.

KUT from the Kloth Meg Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Wide Leg Jeans $99 SHOP NOW A great pair of under-$100 jeans.

GUESS Dista Slide Sandal $89 SHOP NOW A fun shoe pick.

DEZI Lil Switch 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses $79 SHOP NOW Immediate cool factor.

MANGO Ramie Button-Up Shirt $60 SHOP NOW I'm a forever fan of black button-downs.

Levi's Dad Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Just slouchy enough.

SARTO by Franco Sarto Amaya Flexa Flat $130 SHOP NOW Another pair of chic black flats.

H&M Oversized Shirt $55 SHOP NOW Subtle stripes.

Madewell The Essential Tote in Leather $188 SHOP NOW For all your essentials.

Madewell X Kaihara Superwide-Leg Jeans $188 SHOP NOW Cuff just a bit to get Monikh's featured look above.

Schutz Aimee Ankle Strap Sandal $138 SHOP NOW To wear with everything from jeans to skirts.

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer $40 SHOP NOW A chic under-$50 blazer? Yes, please.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt $20 SHOP NOW Great for spring and summer.

Treasure & Bond Kaylee Braided Leather Belt $59 SHOP NOW A cool final touch.

Levi's 501 Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Did I mention I love Levi's jeans?

Jeffrey Campbell It Takes Two Ballet Flats $148 SHOP NOW These are giving Chanel vibes.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin $98 SHOP NOW Elegant shirts are a favorite.

Vince Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank $195 $137 SHOP NOW A luxe basic.

Madewell The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW Great for dressing up or down.

Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer $150 SHOP NOW These will always be in style.

Mango Fitted Cotton Shirt $46 SHOP NOW Loving the structured fit.

BOTTEGA VENETA Arco Mini Intrecciato Leather Tote $2900 SHOP NOW It's so lovely in this burgundy hue.

Good American Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $169 SHOP NOW The ultimate wide-leg jeans.

Dolce Vita Beny Loafer $130 SHOP NOW These only look super expensive.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

H&M Oversized Poplin Shirt $27 SHOP NOW An affordable closet staple.

H&M Cotton Cap With Embroidery $13 SHOP NOW I live in baseball caps when the weather warms up.

Free People Luna High-Low Sweater $148 $67 SHOP NOW Such a pretty shade of green.