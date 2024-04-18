I'm a Fashion Editor—I Reach for These 2 Pieces When I Don't Know What to Wear

Jennifer Camp Forbes
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

fashion collage with three stylish women wearing outfits with button-down shirts and jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve; @monikh; @marina_torres)

We've all been there—running late and frazzled with the idea of trying to find something to wear. It's on those days when I take a deep breath and reach for two tried-and-true pieces that I know will get me out the door in style no matter the season: a button-down shirt and a pair of jeans. Throw on these classic basics along with occasion-appropriate shoes, a bag, and outerwear and you're good to go in 10 minutes or less.

To get you prepared for those future rushed mornings, I've rounded up seven easy looks that show exactly how to pull off the no-brainer outfit formula. I highly recommend making a mental note of each chic outfit idea and stocking up your closet with the pieces that speak to you most in completing the look. This season, it will be all about adding ballet flats, kitten heels, or loafers alongside timeless bags. Scroll on to study up on the inspiring button-down-shirt–and-denim ensembles and to shop each look.

fashion influencer Anouk Yve poses for a mirror selfie wearing a blue button-down shirt with contrast collar and cuffs, jeans, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Poplin Shirt
H&M
Poplin Shirt

This looks designer.

Bo Bucket Bag
Flattered
Bo Bucket Bag

A classic bag.

501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans

Levi's can do no wrong.

The Anelise Ballet Flat
Madewell
The Anelise Ballet Flat

Timeless flats

fashion influencer Sylvie Mus takes a mirror selfie on the streets of Paris wearing a white button-down shirt, cropped wideleg raw-hem jeans, and mule sandals

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Classic Poplin Shirt
Nordstrom
Classic Poplin Shirt

Endless styling possibilities.

Buckle Detail Faux Leather Shopper
MANGO
Buckle Detail Faux Leather Shopper

So chic.

Meg Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Wide Leg Jeans
KUT from the Kloth
Meg Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

A great pair of under-$100 jeans.

Dista Slide Sandal
GUESS
Dista Slide Sandal

A fun shoe pick.

fashion influencer Ingrid Edvinsen poses on the street wearing hoop earrings, oval sunglasses, a black button-down shirt, jeans, and ballet flats

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Lil Switch 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses
DEZI
Lil Switch 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses

Immediate cool factor.

Ramie Button-Up Shirt
MANGO
Ramie Button-Up Shirt

I'm a forever fan of black button-downs.

Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

Just slouchy enough.

Amaya Flexa Flat
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Amaya Flexa Flat

Another pair of chic black flats.

British fashion influencer Monikh poses on the sidewalk wearing a striped white button-down shirt, cuffed jeans, and strappy sandals

(Image credit: @monikh)

Oversized Shirt
H&M
Oversized Shirt

Subtle stripes.

The Essential Tote in Leather
Madewell
The Essential Tote in Leather

For all your essentials.

Madewell X Kaihara Superwide-Leg Jeans in Sanborn Wash
Madewell X Kaihara
Superwide-Leg Jeans

Cuff just a bit to get Monikh's featured look above.

Aimee Ankle Strap Sandal
Schutz
Aimee Ankle Strap Sandal

To wear with everything from jeans to skirts.

fashion influencer Felicia Akerstrom poses on the sidewalk in Paris wearing a black blazer, white button-down shirt, belt, jeans, and Chanel cap-toe ballet flats

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

A chic under-$50 blazer? Yes, please.

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Great for spring and summer.

Kaylee Braided Leather Belt
Treasure & Bond
Kaylee Braided Leather Belt

A cool final touch.

501 Jeans
Levi's
501 Jeans

Did I mention I love Levi's jeans?

It Takes Two Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
It Takes Two Ballet Flats

These are giving Chanel vibes.

French fashion influencer sits in a café with an iced coffee wearing a blue button-down shirt, white top, Hermes bag, jeans, and Gucci loafers

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin

Elegant shirts are a favorite.

Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank
Vince
Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank

A luxe basic.

The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Great for dressing up or down.

Loraine Bit Loafer
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafer

These will always be in style.

mid-size fashion influencer Marina Torres poses in a white button-down shirt, a burgundy Bottega Veneta bag, wide-leg jeans, and snakeskin shoes

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Fitted Cotton Shirt - Women
Mango
Fitted Cotton Shirt

Loving the structured fit.

Arco Mini Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Arco Mini Intrecciato Leather Tote

It's so lovely in this burgundy hue.

Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Good American
Good Ease High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

The ultimate wide-leg jeans.

Beny Loafer
Dolce Vita
Beny Loafer

These only look super expensive.

fashion influencer Camille Charriere on a sidewalk in Paris wearing a baseball cap, white button-down shirt, green sweater over the shoulders, jeans, and an Hermès bag

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

An affordable closet staple.

Cotton Cap With Embroidery
H&M
Cotton Cap With Embroidery

I live in baseball caps when the weather warms up.

Luna High-Low Sweater
Free People
Luna High-Low Sweater

Such a pretty shade of green.

The '90s Straight Jeans in Rondell Wash: Crease Edition
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans in Rondell Wash: Crease Edition

I'm obsessed with the wash and fit of these jeans.

Explore More:
Jeans Style Tips Button-Down Shirts Outfit Inspiration
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Jennifer Camp Forbes
Contributing Editor

Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸