Maude Apatow hesitates over her drink, seated across from me in the terrace room at Tower Bar, a buzzy West Hollywood mainstay that shifts from restaurant by day to bar by night.
There's a lipstick print on the glass. "Wait—is it horrible if I send this back?" she asks, turning the glass in her hand as if she's contemplating whether to ignore it. I'd just switched tables before Apatow arrived, trying to find somewhere more discreet, and mixed up our waters in the shuffle. I cut in quickly to apologize and explain that it was my mistake. She laughs, easing instantly: "I didn't want you to be like, 'Wow, Maude sends her water back.'"
We start again. Apatow orders an oat milk latte; I go for a matcha. We add hummus just in case, a decision that comes with a quick "only if you want it" before she settles back into the conversation. A few minutes later, she glances at my drink and leans in slightly. "That's like… the milkiest matcha I've ever seen," she muses a little incredulously.
From there, the conversation unravels in the best way. A self-proclaimed matcha lover, she insists I try Handles on Sunset—"you have to go"—then asks if I've been to Faregrounds. Our discussion drifts into coffee, then food, then travel. Hong Kong, Shanghai, London. She's heading to Asia soon (it'll be her first time in China), and something shifts when she talks about it. Her energy lifts, her eyes light up, and suddenly, she's jotting down recommendations and asking questions. "I love traveling," she smiles. "It's my favorite thing in the world to do."
The conversation doesn't move in a straight line. It loops, meanders, doubles back. But it never loses its thread. The detours reveal what Apatow gravitates toward—what she pays attention to, what she gets excited by, and the way she processes things as they come.
For someone who grew up so close to the industry, Apatow's relationship to it feels remarkably self-directed. Her parents—Judd Apatow, the filmmaker behind The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, and Funny People and a defining voice in modern comedy, and Leslie Mann, whose performances have long carried that same emotional specificity—are part of the landscape she comes from, but they're not the framework she operates within.
She speaks instead about structure, school, and being a kid who was already planning how to get from where she was to where she aspired to be. "I was like, 'How am I going to get to Broadway now? How many years do I need to take of tap? Ballet? Jazz?'" she says. There's a clarity in the way she describes it but also a sense that she was willing to wait. Despite her acting debut at age 9 in Knocked Up and a high school musical theater Cabaret role that led to a very full-circle moment (more on that later), acting became a serious pursuit once Apatow got to college. She started auditioning almost immediately, approaching acting with that same sense of forward motion. When Euphoria came along and Apatow landed the role of Lexi Howard, she took it.
"It's so rare and so lucky to be given any opportunity like that," she recalls. "But I also didn't even know if the pilot was gonna get picked up. I just had no idea."
No idea indeed. What followed was something else entirely: a show that expanded beyond expectation, a cast that grew up alongside it, and a character—Lexi—whose evolution felt quietly radical. Lexi begins as an observer, positioned on the edges of other people's chaos, before stepping into her own narrative later in the story. Apatow understands that arc intimately."I think I felt more like Lexi when I was younger," she says. "Really shy, really unsure." That feeling has shifted. "I have a better sense of who I am now. Lexi is still trying to figure that out," she continues.
What she returns to first, though, isn't just the character. It's the people around her and what's happened since—the scale of it. "It's been really incredible," she says. "It's like watching everyone achieve all of their dreams."
And that sentiment is not abstract. The cast has scattered outward, building careers far beyond the show itself, something she's watched in real time. "It's hard to describe how insane it is," she says.
There's pride in the way she talks about them but also something more personal—a sense of having grown up side by side without fully knowing what was ahead. "Just thinking about us being little kids and having no idea what was in store to now… It's insane," she says.
She smiles, almost in disbelief. "It's the best-case scenario that all of your friends are thriving," she says.
Later, I ask—carefully—if she'd be open to speaking about the late Angus Cloud, who played Fezco on Euphoria, the soft-spoken, protective drug dealer with a big heart. She nods. "Angus was just the best person to be around," she says. "He was so funny and full of life—such an energy all the time." She pauses, then continues, "We lost that when we lost him."
There's a moment of quiet after she says it. There's no need to expand further.
The conversation gradually shifts to what has come since. At one point, it returns to a childhood ambition she once mapped out step-by-step: live musical theater. Not Broadway but the West End, starring in Cabaret as Sally Bowles, a role that feels almost too fitting given her early fixation on the production. "I was like, 'I peaked,'" she laughs. "That was the most special, magical summer of my life."
"The experience," she shares, "is incomparable." Theater demands a unique kind of presence, one that can't be edited, softened, or revisited. "There's nothing like live theater," she says. "When you're on a TV show, you kind of have no idea if anything you're doing is working or not. Onstage, you really are right there with the audience."
That intimacy comes with its own pressures. Apatow has long been open about her anxiety, particularly around performance, and the way it manifests physically. Preparation, then, becomes less about perfection and more about control—about agency. "What I can do is prepare as much as possible," she says. "That's the only thing that's in my control." That awareness of when she's being her own worst enemy and how to pull herself out of it is something she's learned over time. "I really try not to get in my own way," she says. "I can tell when I am. I guess being able to tell is my growth."