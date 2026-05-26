It's been an exciting few days for fans of the New York Knicks, with the storied team going off in the playoffs, finalizing a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals last night to send them to their first NBA Finals in 27 years. Clearly, they remember what happened last year, when they lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Indiana Pacers, and came prepared to right that wrong in dominant fashion. It was a team effort, with six players in double digits, resulting in a whopping 37-point triumph—inside the Cavs' home gym.
But while I would hate to take away from their victory, as a fashion person, it's my duty to point something out. Sure, the Knicks may have prevailed on the court—quite glaringly, I might add—but it was a few steps away from the actual basketball action that the real winner of the Eastern Conference Finals sat. I am, indeed, talking about Kylie Jenner's black crocodile Chanel tote, which the A-lister—sat beside her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet—wore with a vintage Knicks T-shirt, a leather jacket, Levi's jeans, and a pair of heeled thong sandals.
The bag, designed by the French house's creative director Matthieu Blazy, is one of many that have gone viral since Blazy's debut back in October. Called the Small Shopping Tote, it is currently available in two versions: a mint-colored option made of crocodile-embossed calfskin and a classic calfskin leather option in rich burgundy. They retail for $7,300 and $7,000, respectively. Naturally, Jenner's isn't available, at least not yet. A new fuchsia-colored option is on its way for fall/winter 2026, according to the runway show, but so far, black hasn't hit the catwalk. Leave it to her, though, to snag an exclusive colorway and wear it casually with a graphic tee and jeans for a basketball game. Iconic.
Prepare for more courtside looks starting on June 3, when the Knicks will take on either the San Antonio Spurs or the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that Jenner (and Chalamet) will no doubt be attending.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.