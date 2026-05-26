This Highly Specific Shoe Trend Is Suddenly Selling Out Everywhere

The oldest trick in the outfit book was expertly put on display by Alexa Chung in the South of France last week: The easiest way to make an outfit more interesting is to wear a pair of interesting or even trendy shoes. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram feed post-trip to Cannes, Chung was wearing a black slip dress with a red car coat in some of them. It was a great outfit in and of itself, but the highly specific shoe trend she opted to wear, high-heel animal-print thong sandals, made it an excellent outfit.
Chung's exact shoes were the Alaïa Tong Mules, an It style that you can barely find in stock anywhere—as is the case with many high-heel animal-print thong sandals. As we all know quite well, flip-flops of every type continue to be a major summer shoe trend, and the pairing of flip-flops with animal print makes them even more covetable. Keep scrolling to see Chung's expert example for yourself and shop an assortment of chic high-heel animal-print thong sandals that are miraculously still in stock.