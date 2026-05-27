Now that we've passed Memorial Day, it’s unofficially summer. Layers are being shed, and more colors are being added to outfits. It’s the season to explore your personal style, and what better way to do that than with a pair of shoes? From influencers to celebrities, fashionpeople have been embracing flats since the weather started warming up, but instead of the usual "safe" black pair, they're opting for a shoe color that’s much riskier and more eye-catching. It's one that Emma Roberts just wore while out in NYC heading to a Longchamp event in collaboration with designer Jeremy Scott.
For the occasion, Roberts wore a Longchamp look consisting of a collared royal blue cardigan and a stamp-printed canvas skirt, and instead of black flats, she chose metallic silver Mary Janes. A yellow leather handbag completed her vibrant outfit. Had she worn a pair of black flats, her look just wouldn’t have popped as much. Silver sneakers had a major moment last summer and into this year, but silver flats bring a chic, cool girl vibe to your outfits, and Roberts' look sets the standard.
Keep scrolling to see how silver flats made Roberts' outfit even cooler, and shop similar pairs to wear with your own colorful summer outfits.