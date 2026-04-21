*Not* Black—This is the Spring Shoe Colour Trend Chic Women Over 50 Are Wearing With Trousers Right Now

Instead of black shoes, Meryl Streep just wore the chic spring colour that the coolest dressers are wearing now.

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Meryl Streep steps outside in New York wearing a red leather coat with white jeans and red pointed-toe shoes and red sunglasses.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Don't default to black shoes this spring. Instead, take your styling cues from New York's chicest and enliven your outfits with the energetic shoe colour trend that always elevates. Taking my styling cues from one of the chicest over-50s on the scene, I spotted Meryl Streep swapping a ubiquitous pair of black heels for a spring-ready shade of red this week.

Working with the red accents already woven into her outfit, she built a cohesive palette around a letterbox-red jacket, red-framed sunglasses and a tonally striped shirt. Her pointed-toe heels, finished with the season’s coveted high-vamp cut, added depth and polish without overwhelming the look—playing into the vibrancy rather than competing with it.

Meryl Streep steps outside in New York wearing a red leather coat with white jeans and red pointed-toe shoes and red sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peeking out beneath relaxed white trousers, the sharp silhouette of the shoe brought a refined contrast to the fresh neutral base. That said, this vivid shade isn’t limited to lighter tones. It pairs just as well with classic blue denim or deeper hues, injecting a sense of warmth and energy that feels entirely right for spring.

Ready to get ahead of the curve? Scroll on to discover the chicest red shoes to shop now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.