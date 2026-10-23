The autumnal equinox was last month, but the official first day of fall means nothing to me. The season really starts when it's finally cold enough to bust out my Ugg boots, and that was yesterday here in Los Angeles. The moment I dust off those bad boys, autumn can really begin. Rosalía appears to be on the same page.
Photographed at the Miami airport after scooping up several trophies at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Rosalía wore black boots from Ugg's collaboration with Chrome Hearts. Sadly, shoes from this collab are notoriously hard to find—unless, of course, you're willing to shell out over $3,000 on the resale market. No, I didn't make up that number. However, her styling trick that made the boots look cool is much easier to come by.
Notice how Rosalía haphazardly tucked her baggy jeans into her boots? Yeah, that's the trick to making the "basic" shoes look cool. Wearing Ugg boots with skinny jeans screams 2010, while Rosalía's outfit is completely current. I also love how she unbuttoned her cardigan to reveal a sliver of her stomach. Scroll down to see her airport outfit and shop similar pieces.
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Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.