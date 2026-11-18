Julia Berolzheimer is known for her maximalist style, yet she keeps her overall aesthetic polished and refined. So it's no surprise that her new holiday collection with Shopbop's Le Bop mirrors her signature look.
Perfect for all of the holiday parties on your list, the Le Bop x Julia Berolzheimer capsule features the silhouettes It girls everywhere will want to wear, including directional separates in the fabrics that matter—taffeta, satin, and cashmere. Beyond Berolzheimer's fashion sense, you'll notice a nod to her love of interiors, with accents and colors (chartreuse, dusty rose, and icy blue) you'll find in her dreamy Charleston home.
Keep scrolling to shop the collection. You know this capsule is going to sell out quickly, so get to it.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.