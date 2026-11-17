We talk a lot about trends here, but sometimes, even the buzziest ones don't come close to the classics, pieces that you'll have and wear forever because they're just that good, versatile, and timeless. A camel coat is one such ageless icon, and Riley Keough's latest look has only further proved how essential having one in your wardrobe is right now.
The actress—who is currently filming the screen adaptation of Enigma Variations, the 2017 novel by Call Me by Your Name author André Aciman—was spotted wearing the coat-color trend on the set of the movie, which takes place in New York City. The specific coat in question? Toteme's beloved scarf coat (yes, the one that started the trend in the first place), which was styled with vintage light-wash jeans and a pair of off-white high-vamp ballet flats.
Camel coats like Keough's are storied, having started in the early 20th century. Then, they were called polo coats due to the fact that they were worn by English polo players between matches. They were made from camel hair, making them extremely warm, thus their use on cold game days. Later, American heritage brands like Ralph Lauren developed their own takes on the style. Today, new, modern iterations, like Toteme's scarf coat, have become just as sought-after as the more traditional menswear versions, ushering in the next generation of camel coats in fashion.
Shop every iteration, from double-breasted coats to funkier cropped jackets, below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.