Not Every Skirt Trend Works With Moto Boots—This One Does

Seasons come and go, but wardrobe staples? They're meant to last forever. Case in point: our favorite leather moto boots. They're the last thing we put into storage come spring, and the first to return to the lineup on the first day of sweater weather. They work with everything—not just jeans—and Emma Chamberlain made the case for pairing fashion's favorite footwear with an unexpected winter silhouette: an A-line wool midi skirt.
The multi-hyphenate Gen Z influencer and Stuart Weitzman ambassador was recently spotted in New York City with Tennessee-based musician Eden Joel, who is rumored to be her new boyfriend. Dressed for the season in black and shades of gray, the duo's understated fall style is worth replicating, particularly Emma's charcoal-colored skirt and knee-high biker boots.
As temperatures continue to drop, we've rounded up an assortment of black moto boots and gray skirts to mix and match as we head into the holiday season. It's an unexpectedly chic outfit formula that, if Chamberlain's past style has shown us, will keep trending well into 2027.
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Shop Moto Boots & Midi Skirts
MANGO
Flared Midi-Skirt
The perfect weight and flare.
Stuart Weitzman
Ren Knee-High Moto Boots
Three buckles, endless ways to wear.
Uniqlo
Brushed Jersey Flared Skirt
This skirt is a top-seller at Uniqlo this season.
Steve Madden
Everest Harness Boots
Level up with a slight platform.
Chinti & Parker
Wool Cashmere Midi Skirt
Wool + cashmere = ultimate coziness.
Frye
Kate Harness Boots
Frye boots truly never fail.
Rails
Odita Midi Skirt
Need to dress it up? Swap the moto boots for slouch stilettos.
Miu Miu
Harness Leather Boots
Brandon Maxwell
The Miller Structured Virgin Wool Knit Skirt
An investment piece that you'll want to wear year after year.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.