Not Every Skirt Trend Works With Moto Boots—This One Does

Emma Chamberlain knows exactly how to style it.

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Published In News
Emma Chamberlain and Eden Joel holding hands wearing gray and black outfits with boots
(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Seasons come and go, but wardrobe staples? They're meant to last forever. Case in point: our favorite leather moto boots. They're the last thing we put into storage come spring, and the first to return to the lineup on the first day of sweater weather. They work with everything—not just jeans—and Emma Chamberlain made the case for pairing fashion's favorite footwear with an unexpected winter silhouette: an A-line wool midi skirt.

The multi-hyphenate Gen Z influencer and Stuart Weitzman ambassador was recently spotted in New York City with Tennessee-based musician Eden Joel, who is rumored to be her new boyfriend. Dressed for the season in black and shades of gray, the duo's understated fall style is worth replicating, particularly Emma's charcoal-colored skirt and knee-high biker boots.

As temperatures continue to drop, we've rounded up an assortment of black moto boots and gray skirts to mix and match as we head into the holiday season. It's an unexpectedly chic outfit formula that, if Chamberlain's past style has shown us, will keep trending well into 2027.

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Emma Chamberlain and Eden Joel holding hands wearing gray and black outfits with boots

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

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Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.