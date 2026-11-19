Let's start with my adoration for purple this season. If you follow me (please do!), you know that purple is my absolute favorite color trend right now. I've been wearing a variety of pieces, including this incredible cashmere style from Vince (featured above). Vince is known for its quality cashmere (wildly soft) and the vibrant color hits. I get so many compliments on it. In fact, some of my fashion friends have slid into my DMs saying they bought it. Yes, right now because the Black Friday sale is happening—25% off almost everything and 30% off sweaters with the code BFCM at checkout. My delicious sweater is included in the sale.
You can shop the sweater below, but I also rounded up even more Vince standouts that are temporarily cheaper, including a faux-fur coat I really want to wear, versatile trousers, and more purple picks.
Vince
Plush Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
Here is the sweater in all her beautiful glory.
Vince
Ribbed Pima Cotton Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Wait, you could also wear this top with the sweater around the shoulders!
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.