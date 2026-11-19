At this point, I'm far more interested in buying fewer, better pieces than adding a bunch of new things to my wardrobe just for the sake of it. With winter approaching, I'm being especially selective about what deserves a spot in my closet. I'm talking about pieces that feel current but won't lose their appeal after one season, are easy to style with what I already own, and have details that make them worth investing in. After browsing the latest winter arrivals, I've narrowed my wish list down to 25 finds that check all the boxes.
This season, I'm gravitating toward beautiful outerwear, elevated knitwear, well-cut trousers, and accessories that can completely change the direction of an outfit. Think long coats, luxurious cashmere sweaters, sleek leather boots, and a few more unexpected finds that feel especially relevant for winter 2026. I'm also paying closer attention to fabric, fit, and silhouette rather than getting caught up in every new trend.
The 25 pieces ahead are the ones I'd happily make room for in my wardrobe this winter. Some are timeless staples I'll reach for year after year, while others offer a fresh update to the basics I already wear on repeat. Whether you're looking to make one worthwhile investment or simply want to shop a little more intentionally this season, consider this your edit of winter's best fashion finds.
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The Refined Cardigan
Layer this under a coat or wear it on its own for a chic look.
Jenni Kayne
Chalet Wool Pants
Cozy house pants are a must for winter.
UGG
Classic Ultra Mini Boots
A fresh pair of Uggs is always a good idea.
AIRE
Whirlpool Sunglasses
Oversize sunglasses make any outfit 10 times cooler.
Jenni Kayne
Blanket Coat
An investment you'll wear for years to come.
perfectwhitetee
Flora Tee
Quality fitted basics are the building blocks to any winter wardrobe.
Renggli
Cashmere Donegal Polo
This with dark denim.
Favorite Daughter
Simon Coat
You'll never regret a polished long coat.
Joe's Jeans
Vegan Leather Provocateur Pants
Well-designed (vegan) leather pants will never go out of style.
Apparis
Sloane Cape
Throw this over any denim outfit.
rag & bone
Kristie Triangle Shawl
The only accessory you need this winter.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Collarless Suiting Blazer
This navy striped blazer looks so expensive.
VRG GRL
Ellis Knit Sweater
You can easily dress this sweater up or down.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Sport Cap
A cool hat to save all your bad hair days.
Stand Studio
Marceline Faux Fur Coat
Because a statement coat is a must.
&Daughter
Sora Slouch V Neck Wool Sweater
V-neck sweaters are having a huge moment this winter.