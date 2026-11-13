9 Rich-Looking Winter Outfits That Are Very It Girl Coded

Winter dressing is where personal style really gets to shine. When the temperature drops, the right layers can turn a simple outfit into something that looks so expensive. A printed shawl over a long coat or simple sweater, a crisp button-down paired with a sleek leather skirt, a tailored wool skirt set with pretty pumps—the women who get it are dressing for the moment. These are the winter looks that feel chic and on-trend but still timeless and elegant.
That's exactly the energy behind these nine elegant outfits. Built on rich neutrals, polished textures, and accessories that look intentional, each look proves that staying warm and looking refined can go hand in hand. Whether you're dressing for the office, a dinner out, or a weekend stroll through the city, these It girl–coded ensembles are the blueprint for making your cold-weather wardrobe feel elevated all season long.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.