I've worked in the fashion industry for over six years, but sometimes I forget how quickly trends can come full circle. Take thigh-high, heeled boots, for example. Just a year ago, they might have felt dated, but in 2026, they're suddenly cool again—even when styled with a minidress. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez's recent outfit.
This week, after announcing the release of her new single, "Proof of Love," J.Lo shared photos on Instagram showcasing a stylish look. She wore a long-sleeve Valentino minidress with a cummerbund, pairing it with oversize sunglasses, a clutch, and thigh-high boots.
On Jennifer Lopez: Valentino dress and belt; Marina De Golle bag; vintage David Webb jewelry
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J.Lo's outfit is a perfect example of how to make over-the-knee boots and a minidress feel modern and elevated. The key lies in the details. Choosing boots in a luxurious material, such as lambskin leather, creates an expensive look, while a pointed toe elongates the leg and adds a refined touch. Her neutral styling also plays a major role, with warm hues of gold, camel, and ivory coming together to create a polished effect.
If you needed proof that the once-perceived "dated" boot trend is back and worth styling with your fall and winter dresses in 2026, this is it. Keep scrolling to shop the chicest styles.
Shop the Best Thigh-High Boots
Schutz
Raffaela Over the Knee Leather Boot
I've been really into a chunky heel lately.
Black Suede Studio
Oblik 70 Over The Knee Boot
The combination of the textured leather and smooth suede is so elegant.
ZARA
Cats Flat Leather Boots
I love the low-profile design.
TOTEME
Leather Over the Knee Boot
I'd style these with a cropped V-neck sweater and a midi pencil skirt.
H&M
Over-The-Knee Split Suede Boots
These will be sold out by December 1.
KHAITE
Valerie Over-The-Knee Boot
The curved heel and lines throughout make these boots feel very 2026.
Chloé
Eve Thigh High Boot
These look almost identical to the ones J.Lo wore.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.