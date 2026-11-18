The holidays are just around the corner, which means the busy travel season is also about to begin. Whether you're taking the train home to celebrate Thanksgiving with family or jetting off to a remote destination to ring in the New Year, now is the time to plan what to pack—and, of course, what to wear on travel day. If jeans are your travel go-to and you're looking for fresh outfit inspiration, take a cue from Bruna Marquezine.
Yesterday, the Brazilian actress was photographed at Rio de Janeiro Airport with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in a polished denim look. She paired a white tank top with low-rise baggy jeans, then added a blue baseball cap, a black belt, and a raffia tote. White low-profile sneakers completed the outfit.
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What we love most about this look is how the shoe's streamlined silhouette contrasts with the denim's relaxed fit, creating a much-needed balance. While Marquezine recently styled jeans with black loafers, her crisp white sneakers add a fresh touch while preserving the timeless appeal of a classic shoe pairing.
Effortless yet considered, the outfit makes a compelling case for wearing denim and low-profile sneakers for travel. If you're inspired by her ensemble, keep scrolling to shop the best sleek sneakers.
Shop the Best Low-Profile White Sneakers
COS
Leather Sneakers
These are guaranteed to sell out before January 1.
adidas
Tokyo Shoes
You can't go wrong with Adidas Tokyo Sneakers.
Vans
Super Lowpro Ballet Sneakers
Shoppers note that if you're between sizes, size up.
COS
Canvas Plimsoll Sneakers
If you love the look of Keds but want something more elevated, these are for you.
The Row
Clement Sneakers
The waxed lambskin leather brings an interesting texture to classic white sneakers.
Puma
K-Street Sneakers
Between the H-Street and K-Street sneakers, Puma is having a moment.
J.Crew
Ballet Sneakers in Nylon and Leather
One of my favorites in this edit.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Low Profile Sneakers
Everyone will know you're a fashion person if you wear these.
Prada
Nappa Leather Sneakers
If you're in the market for designer sneakers, this Prada style is a great option.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.