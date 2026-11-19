After years as a fashion editor and shopping director, I've developed a pretty high bar for what makes it into my closet. Call it a humble brag, but when a piece checks all the boxes—elevated, versatile, and effortlessly chic—I feel it's my duty to share. Enter Madewell. I just got these pants, and wow. Just wow.
I've been wearing trousers more than jeans recently, but I'm not into fussy pants. They still have to be easy to wear like denim. The Devon Pants fit that mold. They have an elastic waist (score!) and a relaxed cut, and they feel substantial despite the more affordable price tag. On that note, they're currently 40% off, along with everything else, for Black Friday. But it's not just these pants that appeal to this editor with refined taste. The coats (this style with the faux-fur trim!) and purple sweaters also really speak to me, so I'm bringing you an edit of my favorite pants, sweaters, and jackets from Madewell's epic Black Friday sale.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.