As we prepare for 2027, it's important that we inspect our wardrobes and look for anything that might feel dated heading into the new year. That way, we can part ways with them and make room for a more current curation. It's part of the new-year process, and this time around, white jeans are at risk of feeling "out." That is, if you style them in the wrong ways. The right way? To wear them with leopard-print shoes, from pointed-toe pumps to block-heel loafers. And who better than Katie Holmes to show us how it's done?
The actress was recently spotted in New York City ahead of Zimmermann's Cruise collection unveiling at Indochine, wearing an all-white look from the brand, including a poplin shirt with a stylish necktie detail and a pair of embroidered, wide-leg jeans. She finished off the look with a white shoulder bag and an unexpected pair of leopard-print pumps by Jimmy Choo. Any footwear color or print would have worked, considering how neutral her look was outside of her shoes, but none would have had the same impact as her leopard-print ones.
Seeing the look, it's clear how perfectly white jeans and leopard-print shoes go together, with the latter adding interest to the otherwise understated nature of white denim. They complement each other in every way, allowing white jeans to avoid feeling dated and instead get a second wind heading into 2027. To recreate Holmes' way of styling the combo, shop her exact jeans and shoes below. Or, if you want to mimic the pairing in your own fashion, let our other options lead the way.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.