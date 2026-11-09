Like it or not, puffer season is here. If you live somewhere that regularly sees temperatures below 40 degrees, the warmest of jackets is pretty much a winter wardrobe necessity, but that doesn't necessarily mean you need to look outdoorsy when wearing one. Chic dressers in their 30s (and up) know this to be true. So what are It girls such as 36-year-old Jennifer Lawrence wearing instead? Well, still puffers, but instead of basic, utilitarian ones, they're choosing far fancier puffer-jacket styles.
The fancy puffer that Lawrence chose for a gym visit over the weekend was a satin jacquardDries Van Noten one, which she paired with black track pants and red calf-hair Birkenstock Boston mules. In addition to jacquard puffers, I've come across quite a few fur-trimmed styles, toggle-closure iterations, and plenty of others in elevated prints and materials, so take your pick.
Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's fancy-puffer styling and to shop a handful of cool options that'll keep you both warm and chic.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.