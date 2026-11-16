The Coolest Way to Wear Chocolate Brown Right Now Is With This Anti-Winter Color Trend

The chocolate brown trend is far from new at this point, but that doesn't mean the elegant hue shows any signs of fading. It's flattering, versatile, and makes outfits look rich, so why would it? But we're years into the reign of chocolate brown at this point, so it's understandable if you're looking for ways to make it feel fresh, and Elsa Hosk just provided a fun one.
Hosk, who I think we can all agree has incredible style, recently posted a series of outfits she's worn in November thus far to her Instagram feed. One in particular stood out to me because it featured a noteworthy chocolate-brown color pairing. The color is turquoise, and perhaps the coolest thing about it is that it's far from a typical winter color. But pretty much every variation of bright blue is trending right now, from cobalt to aquamarine, and it just works for the current season when paired with chocolate brown. Hosk wore the color combination in the form of a chocolate-brown suede bomber jacket from her own brand, Helsa, and a pair of boots in the same color. She paired the brown pieces with turquoise Chloé jeans. Trust me—the outfit is cool enough to stop you in your tracks.
Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself and to shop chocolate brown and turquoise pieces to pair this winter and beyond.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.