Hold the Black Jackets—J.Law's Winter Jacket Color Makes Leggings and Sneakers Look Way Chicer

Jennifer Lawrence just put me on to the winter-jacket color trend that looks best with black leggings and sneakers.

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Jennifer Lawrence wears a baseball cap, red sweatshirt, and chocolate-brown jacket.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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And just like that, temperatures have dropped around the globe. Paris and Los Angeles are no longer in the grip of heat waves, and New York has swiftly settled into crisp fall days. Before we know it, winter will be here, and some of us may wish we’d planned our wardrobes, especially our outerwear, more carefully. To avoid that fate, take a cue from Jennifer Lawrence's recent look, featuring an expensive-looking winter jacket in one of the season's trending colors.

While walking around NYC today, J.Law was photographed in a chocolate-brown double-breasted wool coat, layered over a red hooded sweatshirt, paired with black leggings and black sneakers. For accessories, the actress wore a leather shoulder bag, a baseball cap, and oversize sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a baseball cap, brown wool coat, red sweatshirt, black leggings, and black sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Gimaguas Laia Bag ($435)

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Lawrence has a closet full of winter coats, and some of her favorites include Loro Piana's Dwight Coat in camel and Toteme's Cinched Puffer Jacket in black, both of which she could have chosen. Yet her decision to wear the chocolate-brown long wool coat felt intentional. If we had to guess, it was because she was looking for a way to make her black leggings and black sneakers look elegant and put-together. The brown coat did just that thanks to its classic silhouette and its inherently rich, expensive-looking hue. Compared with black or camel, chocolate brown adds dimension and brings interest to even the simplest outfits.

If you're inspired to refresh your outerwear rotation, follow Lawrence's lead. From wool coats to suede jackets, keep scrolling to discover the chicest chocolate-brown options for winter.

Shop Chocolate-Brown Winter Jackets

Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.