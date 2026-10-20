And just like that, temperatures have dropped around the globe. Paris and Los Angeles are no longer in the grip of heat waves, and New York has swiftly settled into crisp fall days. Before we know it, winter will be here, and some of us may wish we’d planned our wardrobes, especially our outerwear, more carefully. To avoid that fate, take a cue from Jennifer Lawrence's recent look, featuring an expensive-looking winter jacket in one of the season's trending colors.
Lawrence has a closet full of winter coats, and some of her favorites include Loro Piana's Dwight Coat in camel and Toteme's Cinched Puffer Jacket in black, both of which she could have chosen. Yet her decision to wear the chocolate-brown long wool coat felt intentional. If we had to guess, it was because she was looking for a way to make her black leggings and black sneakers look elegant and put-together. The brown coat did just that thanks to its classic silhouette and its inherently rich, expensive-looking hue. Compared with black or camel, chocolate brown adds dimension and brings interest to even the simplest outfits.
If you're inspired to refresh your outerwear rotation, follow Lawrence's lead. From wool coats to suede jackets, keep scrolling to discover the chicest chocolate-brown options for winter.
Shop Chocolate-Brown Winter Jackets
ZARA
Soft Oversized Coat
You can't go wrong with this one.
J.Crew
1986 Barn Jacket
In case you missed it, J.Crew reinvented its iconic 1986 barn jacket, and it's better than ever.
Madewell
The Simone Cocoon Coat
The boiled wool gives this jacket such nice dimension.
cos
Sculpted Double-Faced Wool Coat
With its sculptural design and concealed buttons, this jacket might feel dressy, but it can still be paired with casual leggings and sneakers.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Coat
This is the one I'd buy. I love the effortlessness of it.
Rumored
Kennedy Trench
I own this, so I can attest to the fact that it looks even better in person.
House of Sunny
Faux Leather Cruise Flight Jacket
Looks vintage.
Banana Republic
Italian Wool-Blend Top Coat
Don't sleep on Banana Republic's outerwear.
Nude Lucy
Riley Wool Coat
Simple and chic.
ALMADA
Mara Belted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
A piece you'll have in your closet for winters to come.
Reformation
Gabrielle Coat
This looks almost identical to the fur coat I took from my grandmother's closet.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.