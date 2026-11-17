As a beauty editor, my product collection borders on biblical greed. I've sampled almost every single moisturizer that has hit department-store shelves this year and own seven times the lip liners most people will purchase in their lifetimes. And don't even get me started on my fragrance collection. I joke with friends that my apartment is a Sephora—which, don't misunderstand me, is a great problem to have—but this level of product gluttony makes it hard to test every product for as long as I should.
With minimal testing time and a laundry list of products waiting to be slathered on my skin, a formula needs to stand out quickly to become a recurring character in my daily lineup. So when a lotion or potion becomes so irreplaceable that I've emptied the entire bottle, it's worth shouting about from the rooftops or writing about in an article that makes me sound like an ungrateful hoarder. (Please understand how serious these products have to be to beat everything else in my lineup year-round.)
Outside of all the filler formulas out there—the fluff stuff that banks on buzzwords and TikTok trends—these are the products that have kept me coming back after siphoning the last drop. Keep scrolling for a comprehensive list of the products I used, drained, and repurchased like clockwork in 2026, from viral Salt & Stone picks to drugstore heroes.
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The 11 Products I Used to the Last Drop in 2026
Best Face Wash: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
CeraVe
Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Starting nice, simple, and essential is CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser. I'm a firm believer that face wash doesn't have to do much more than remove makeup, oil, and the rest of the day's debris in order to be effective, and this formula hits on all fronts. It's gentle enough to not irritate my sensitive skin, packed with a handful of ceramides and hyaluronic acid for dry types (me!), and, best of all, budget-friendly. I've been using this cleanser for years and don't see my dedication wavering anytime soon.
Best Face Serum: Clarins Double Serum
Clarins
Double Serum
My skin typically cannot tolerate oil-based products, but this two-in-one formula works wonders for my complexion. The silky, golden serum combines water- and oil-soluble ingredients that work together to target signs of aging on the surface and below the skin barrier—smoothing lines, firming the skin, and boosting elasticity. Best of all, it keeps my skin looking ridiculously glowy and hydrated, which is a must in the winter. I'm almost at the end of my bottle and will be restocking to keep my skin supple despite the brisk New York cold.
Best Moisturizer: Obagi Hydrate Light Weightless Gel Cream
Obagi
Hydrate Light Weightless Gel Cream
I prefer to keep my skincare light and bouncy during the daytime, which is why I prefer to start my routine with Clarins's Double Serum—giving it a few minutes to absorb—and follow up with Obagi's ultralight gel-cream. It's oil-free, which allows the lipids in the Double Serum to make the most impact without doubling down on overly rich, oily ingredients that have the potential to cause my next breakout. The formula contains humectants and occlusives to attract and trap moisture onto the skin barrier, and it primes the skin deliciously well for makeup.
Best for Under-Eyes: Clarins Double Serum Eye
Clarins
Double Serum Eye
I waxed poetic about the Clarins Double Serum's little sister—the new Double Serum Eye—this summer, and it hasn't left my rotation since. The supercharged serum is infused with turmeric, niacinamide, vitamin E, marjoram extract, and more to promote longevity, reduce dark circles, and de-puff the skin. I have naturally dark under-eye circles, so this has been a helpful addition to my rotation.
Best Bodywash: Salt & Stone Saffron & Cedar Body Wash
Salt & Stone
Saffron & Cedar Body Wash
I love trying new bodywashes, but this warm, cozy scent from Salt & Stone keeps me coming back. Aside from the slightly spicy and sophisticatedly warm aroma, the formula itself lathers like a dream and conditions the skin with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. I'm almost at the end of my second bottle this year, and I've been testing others at the same time. It's that serious.
Best Body Serum: Uni 24-Hour Hydrating Body Serum
Uni
24-Hour Hydrating Body Serum
I have a hard time finding body lotions that don't turn into white streaks on my skin, which is where Uni's Body Serum comes into play. This ultralightweight serum is cool to the touch and supremely refreshing, making it a great option for featherlight summer hydration and a great base for body lotion in the winter. (The latter makes for an amazing seasonal skin-conditioning treatment.) It's highly absorbent and takes very little work to blend into the skin, which is why I've been reaching for it after every shower for the last year. The best part is that its 12.5-ounce bottle holds so much product that you can easily use it daily for a year without running out.
Best for Breakouts: Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum
SOFIE PAVITT FACE
Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum
I don't run into breakouts or blemishes too often, but when I do, I quickly reach for Sofie Pavitt Face's Mandelic Clearing Serum to blast the bumps away. This gentle exfoliating serum utilizes a mixture of mandelic acid, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol to soothe, slough, and hydrate the skin without upsetting sensitive skin barriers—a huge win for people with irritable complexions and rosacea who need to treat the occasional breakouts, such as myself.
Best Shampoo: Nutrire S.2 Renew Shampoo
Nutrire
S.2 Renew Shampoo
I've gone through two bottles of Nutrire's Renew Shampoo over the last two years—it's that good. Yes, the bottle is small, but that doesn't change the fact that it's one of the best shampoos my strands have met. This refreshing, hydrating, and hair-softening shampoo combines strengthening and moisturizing ingredients to balance the scalp and fortify the strands without causing breakage or buildup. My hair feels smoother with every wash and stays that way for days, especially when paired with my go-to conditioner from the brand. Keep scrolling.
Best Conditioner: Nutrire C.1 Densify Conditioner
Nutrire
C.1 Densify Conditioner
Though the Nutrire shampoo that I restock is designed for normal scalps, I tailor my conditioner to my fine hair. I've noticed a gradual thinning in my hair over the last couple of years, which has made me turn to fine-hair products in an effort not to weigh down my strands. This conditioner does just that, smoothing frizz, injecting moisture, and plumping the strands with a cocktail of plant-based ingredients that don't weigh down the hair.
Best Sunscreen: Isdin Fusion Water Magic SPF 40
ISDIN
Fusion Water Magic SPF 40
If you're searching for a reliable sunscreen to wear year-round, look no further than the Isdin Fusion Water Magic. I fell in love with this sunscreen earlier this spring and have been unable to put it down since. The ultra-hydrating chemical SPF works surprisingly well with my sensitive skin and protects against several forms of environmental damage while also offering SPF 40. It leaves my skin feeling hydrated, forms a lovely base for makeup, and never leaves a greasy residue. Tens across the board.
Best for Shaving: Native Cashmere & Rain Shaving Oil
Native
Cashmere & Rain Shaving Oil
I never thought I'd be devoted to a shaving gel, but here we are. This oil from Native offers the perfect slip for shaving while also moisturizing the skin, leaving a soft radiance in its wake after toweling off. It's a decadent experience that makes an everyday ritual feel more like a spa experience, and for that, I'm on my second bottle in just a handful of months.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.