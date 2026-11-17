We're live! Yes, Nordstrom officially released its Black Friday deals (a week before the day is technically here). You can now save up to 60% on all of your favorite brands, including UGG, Levi's, and Vince. When I say this sale is legit, it's legit.
But here's the thing. Per usual, the full size range in the best stuff (ahem, the fashion editor-approved items) doesn't typically stay in stock for long. So I curated my list of top Nordstrom Black Friday Sale finds to consider before Cyber Week kicks off. Keep scrolling to find the chicest cashmere pieces, under-$100 gift ideas, cool boots, trendy buys, and so much more. Happy shopping, everyone.
The Best Items From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale 2026
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
So many great pairs of Levi's on sale.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Polo Sweater
I always love a polo sweater.
Nordstrom
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Polished jeans!
Halogen
Fuzzy Crewneck Cardigan
This deal, though.
Steve Madden
Zami Leather Booties
I know you'll get so much wear out of these boots.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.