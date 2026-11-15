Leopard print will always be in—at this point, it's as much a neutral as navy or burgundy—but that doesn't mean that it can't look dated if styled in a way that's well past its expiration date. Jennifer Lawrence recognizes this, and as such, switches up how she styles her leopard-print wardrobe items as the years and trends change. As we approach winter, and soon, 2027, it appears she's already discovered the new It way to wear the popular print. The trick? Pair leopard print with the color red. Somehow, the combination feels both old and new—classic and fresh—suggesting it'll dominate not just the approaching cold-weather season, but well into the new year.
To get Lawrence's exact look, you'll need three things: a leopard-print jacket or coat, a red sweater, and a pair of track pants (hers are Adidas, and she's been wearing them nonstop of late). All of the above can be found at multiple price points, from red Madewell utility pants to a leopard-print, pony-hair Veda car coat, and are even available secondhand if you're in the mood for an Etsy deep dive. In other words, there's no excuse to not invest in the 2027 print-and-color combination.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.