Beyond their shared creative backgrounds, love of music, and strong ties to New York, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles also have a similar off-duty style. Their wardrobes are defined by classic, casual, sporty looks—and, at times, some of the same pieces. Both, for instance, have been photographed wearing what appears to be the same red scarf, styled with long coats. More recently, though, it's Kravitz's Ugg slippers that have us wondering whether they might belong to Styles.
This week, while on set for Die Alive in New York City, Kravitz was photographed keeping comfortable between takes. She wore a zip-up sweatshirt, a midi skirt, and Ugg slippers. Most notably, the shoes seemed a few sizes too big, lending her look the air of someone who had borrowed her boyfriend’s shoes.
Whatever their size or owner, the Tasman is one of Ugg’s most iconic styles, thanks in part to its genderless appeal. It bridges the gap between indoor slippers and durable, stylish footwear for everyday wear—offering the same cozy feel at home and out on the streets. The style comes in a range of colors, and while chestnut has long been a favorite among the fashion set, Kravitz makes a strong case for black this winter.
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If you're inspired by her fresh but very classic shade, keep scrolling to shop the black slippers as well as discover all of the other shades.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.