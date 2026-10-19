It's Here: The Winter Accessory Trend It Girls Will Use to Elevate Their Outfits

If you've been following fashion this year, you know that 2026 has been all about scarves. And one scarf-loving It girl, in particular, is always providing inspiration, whether it's which scarf trends are cool or how to style them for a particular season. That It girl is Jennifer Lawrence, and last week, she was spotted heading to a concert in NYC wearing the accessory trend that elevates a fall or winter outfit in an instant: a velvet scarf.
Velvet scarves are historically associated with fancy evening looks, but Lawrence opted to wear hers with a somewhat casual outfit, which included a pink velvet scarf with a cream satin coat, faded bootcut blue jeans, and fur-trimmed flip-flops. The contrast of the dressy pieces on top and the casual ones on the bottom made for the perfect cool-girl fall outfit, and as for the velvet scarf, I predict the trend will continue to rise as we approach winter. So, if you want to stay ahead of the curve, keep scrolling to see Lawrence's look and shop outfit-elevating velvet scarves.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.