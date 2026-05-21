I think we've seen enough Kaia Gerber outfits at this point to conclude that she really likes jeans. When she's spotted by the paparazzi (which is quite frequently), she's often wearing jeans. One of the many things to love about Gerber's low-key, classic-yet-trend-forward aesthetic is that it's quite accessible, which undoubtedly has a lot to do with her devotion to denim.
Gerber's latest paparazzi spotting came this week as she was walking to dinner at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles with her friend Jake Shane. I'd be remiss not to mention that they were carrying matching burgundy Chanel Maxi Flapbags—a celebrity-favorite It bag this season. With her Chanel tote, Gerber wore a pair of low-rise dark denim jeans and one of summer's prettiest shirt trends: a silky cowl-neck top. Gerber's silky top added a late-'90s vibe to her outfit, and if there's anything Gerber seems to love as much as jeans, it's '90s fashion.
The beauty of silky cowl-neck tops is that they effortlessly dress up jeans and make them appropriate for a night out in an instant—even if you're wearing flats, as Gerber did for her dinner date. So, since you already own jeans (just a hunch), keep scrolling for Kaia Gerber outfit inspiration and to shop the prettiest shirt trend to wear with your denim this summer.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.