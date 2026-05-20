It's Here: The Coolest Pant and Jeans Color to Wear With 2026's Biggest Flat-Shoe Trend

Fun fact about the biggest flat-shoe trend of 2026: It has the distinction of being highly specific because it's also in a particular color. The trend is white leather oxford flats, and it's quickly becoming a celebrity favorite. The internet certainly took notice when Charlize Theron wore white oxford flats in NYC a few weeks ago, and the latest example is Gracie Abrams, who shared a post that prominently featured the shoe trend on her Instagram account over the weekend.
If you're wondering what to wear with white oxford flats, the good news is that they look chic with many things, but if you want to look especially cool at this very moment, I strongly advise taking a cue from Abrams and pairing them with red jeans or pants. There's something about the combination of red and white that's just so fresh, unexpected, and eye-catching. Not only that, but it's also a combination that's appropriate year-round, whether summer or winter.
With that, keep scrolling to see Abrams's red-jeans-and-white-oxford-flats outfit and shop the cool combination for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.