I'm Not Buying Any New T-Shirts, All I Want To Wear Is This Grown-Up Top Trend

I love my white T-shirts—I really do. But lately, I’ve been feeling a little uninspired by the casual finish they give my everyday outfits. Craving something a touch more grown-up, I went on a scroll in search of a top trend that could deliver the easy elegance I feel I've been lacking so far this spring.

It didn’t take long before I landed on the cowl neck top trend. Not quite as fussy or difficult to wear as a halterneck, but worlds apart from a basic tee, this silhouette borrows the elegance of a draped blouse, creating a comfortable yet wearable design steeped in sophistication.

Influencer wears a cowl neck top.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

Case in point: Rochelle Humes, who was spotted just this week in a glossy cream cowl neck top, styled with tonal high-waisted trousers and a brown suede trench. Simple yet striking, the cowl neck detailing added volume and movement to her dual-toned look, elevating her style in the most understated way.

Whether the fabric pools into a plunging neckline or softly scoops into a high-neck, the beauty of the cowl lies in its subtle drama. The draped detailing, especially in satin or silk iterations, brings a luxurious finish that feels both timeless and trend-aware.

Influencer wears a cowl neck top.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Perfectly paired with tailored trousers or flowing skirts, this top also offers a chic way to elevate your favourite jeans or shorts. Just add a straight-leg style and a sleek pair of kitten heels, and you’ve got an outfit that feels as comfortable as it is polished.

Influencer wears a cowl neck top.

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of stylish options to shop this season—from H&M’s sleeveless takes to Toteme’s high-shine cream blouse. Read on to shop my curated edit of the best cowlvneck tops below.

SHOP COWL NECK TOPS:

Cowl-Neck Strappy Top
H&M
Cowl-Neck Strappy Top

This also comes in black and olive green.

Textured Asymmetric Top
ZARA
Textured Asymmetric Top

Style with the matching trousers or wear with loose-fit jeans.

Neutral Draped Top
Mint Velvet
Neutral Draped Top

This light cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Mango, Silk Blouse With Asymmetrical Neckline
Mango
Silk Blouse With Asymmetrical Neckline

I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Darla Knit Top
Reformation
Darla Knit Top

The subtle drapes add some extra interest to this elegant blouse.

Satin Top
Toteme
Satin Top

I always come back to Toteme to their elevated basics.

asos,

Asos
Sleeveless Cowl Neck Top

The fresh cream shade will help to brighten your outfit, without having to reach for colour.

Draped Silk Satin Top
Vince
Draped Silk Satin Top

The silk satin finish ensures a luxurious feel on the skin.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

