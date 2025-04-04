I'm Not Buying Any New T-Shirts, All I Want To Wear Is This Grown-Up Top Trend

I love my white T-shirts—I really do. But lately, I’ve been feeling a little uninspired by the casual finish they give my everyday outfits. Craving something a touch more grown-up, I went on a scroll in search of a top trend that could deliver the easy elegance I feel I've been lacking so far this spring.

It didn’t take long before I landed on the cowl neck top trend. Not quite as fussy or difficult to wear as a halterneck, but worlds apart from a basic tee, this silhouette borrows the elegance of a draped blouse, creating a comfortable yet wearable design steeped in sophistication.

Case in point: Rochelle Humes, who was spotted just this week in a glossy cream cowl neck top, styled with tonal high-waisted trousers and a brown suede trench. Simple yet striking, the cowl neck detailing added volume and movement to her dual-toned look, elevating her style in the most understated way.

Whether the fabric pools into a plunging neckline or softly scoops into a high-neck, the beauty of the cowl lies in its subtle drama. The draped detailing, especially in satin or silk iterations, brings a luxurious finish that feels both timeless and trend-aware.

Perfectly paired with tailored trousers or flowing skirts, this top also offers a chic way to elevate your favourite jeans or shorts. Just add a straight-leg style and a sleek pair of kitten heels, and you’ve got an outfit that feels as comfortable as it is polished.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of stylish options to shop this season—from H&M’s sleeveless takes to Toteme’s high-shine cream blouse. Read on to shop my curated edit of the best cowlvneck tops below.

SHOP COWL NECK TOPS:

H&M Cowl-Neck Strappy Top £12 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and olive green.

ZARA Textured Asymmetric Top £18 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trousers or wear with loose-fit jeans.

Mint Velvet Neutral Draped Top £59 SHOP NOW This light cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Mango Silk Blouse With Asymmetrical Neckline £90 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.

Reformation Darla Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW The subtle drapes add some extra interest to this elegant blouse.

Toteme Satin Top £360 SHOP NOW I always come back to Toteme to their elevated basics.

Asos Sleeveless Cowl Neck Top £32 SHOP NOW The fresh cream shade will help to brighten your outfit, without having to reach for colour.

Vince Draped Silk Satin Top £265 SHOP NOW The silk satin finish ensures a luxurious feel on the skin.