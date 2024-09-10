Sienna Miller Wore a “Naked” Dress with the Daring Boot Trend That You’ll See Everywhere This Autumn
We've been obsessed with Sienna Miller's fashion choices lately. From her fun leopard print trousers to her more classic Sézane trench coat, theres no doubt that whenever spotted, she'll be wearing the newest and chicest trends around. And today, this includes some very daring pieces, namely a "naked" look and over-the-knee boots.
Miller is no stranger to rocking the "naked" dress, rocking a sheer Fendi Couture gown To The Prince’s Trust Gala last year. However, for 2024 she has given us major autumn fashion inspiration with a new take on the trend. Attending the red carpet closing ceremony of the 81st Venice International Film Festival this weekend, Miller was seen wearing what I thought was a sheer lace mesh dress along with black leather thigh-high boots, only to later realise it's a jumpsuit. Still, the same principles apply here. The outfit was a full Chloé look from the brand's autumn/winter 2024 show, one of the most applauded shows last fashion month.
While her outfit might be daring, over-the-knee boots are a trending footwear option thanks to their prevalence on autumn/winter 2024 runways and now, we're spotting them on a number of other fashionable celebs, too, including Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Naked dresses and outfits have been extremely popular over the last few years. Inspired by fashion icons like Cher and Jane Birkin, the "naked" dress trend that became popular throughout the '60s has remained a celeb red-carpet favourite when the desired outcome is to make a cool fashion statement.
Different from the mesh, sequin and tulle styles we’ve seen before with the "naked" look, there’s something about the lace material that makes it more autumn-appropriate, especially if you opt for it in darker shades like black or burgundy. Not to mention that sheer lace is perfect for layering. When temperatures drops or when you simply want an extra layer to stay within your comfort zone, you can throw your sheer lace dress over a thicker material, whether that be a slip dress, a knitted jumper or even jeans.
Sheer dresses can be tricky to style without looking too out there, but the contrast of Miller’s lace number with the more wearable black boots definitely dresses the entire look down. Plus, as we mentioned earlier, you can always swap out the frilly boxers she wore with a full-bodysuit or bodycon dress to make you feel more comfortable when rocking this daring trend.
So although the naked dress and thigh boots pairing isn’t one we’ll be necessarily wearing down to the local pub this weekend (more power to you if this is the case, though!), thigh-high boots on their own are extremely wearable pairing well with shorts, and maxi, midi and mini skirts and dresses.
So scroll on to shop naked dresses and thigh-high boots that you can incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn.
Shop "Naked" Dresses and Over-the-Knee Boots:
No one does the "naked" dress trend like Chloé.
These will also look great with a mini dress in autumn.
Naked dresses can also be layered over trousers to embrace the boho look.
Between the lace mesh and the ruching, this dress is seriously elevated.
Burgundy boots will be everywhere this season.
Slouchy leather is a fashion-person fav.
A longer-sleeved style for the chillier autumn evenings.
Suede is a timeless autumn staple.
