Sienna Miller Wore a “Naked” Dress with the Daring Boot Trend That You’ll See Everywhere This Autumn

We've been obsessed with Sienna Miller's fashion choices lately. From her fun leopard print trousers to her more classic Sézane trench coat, theres no doubt that whenever spotted, she'll be wearing the newest and chicest trends around. And today, this includes some very daring pieces, namely a "naked" look and over-the-knee boots.

Miller is no stranger to rocking the "naked" dress, rocking a sheer Fendi Couture gown To The Prince’s Trust Gala last year. However, for 2024 she has given us major autumn fashion inspiration with a new take on the trend. Attending the red carpet closing ceremony of the 81st Venice International Film Festival this weekend, Miller was seen wearing what I thought was a sheer lace mesh dress along with black leather thigh-high boots, only to later realise it's a jumpsuit. Still, the same principles apply here. The outfit was a full Chloé look from the brand's autumn/winter 2024 show, one of the most applauded shows last fashion month.

While her outfit might be daring, over-the-knee boots are a trending footwear option thanks to their prevalence on autumn/winter 2024 runways and now, we're spotting them on a number of other fashionable celebs, too, including Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Naked dresses and outfits have been extremely popular over the last few years. Inspired by fashion icons like Cher and Jane Birkin, the "naked" dress trend that became popular throughout the '60s has remained a celeb red-carpet favourite when the desired outcome is to make a cool fashion statement.

Sienna Miller at the Closing Ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival

Different from the mesh, sequin and tulle styles we’ve seen before with the "naked" look, there’s something about the lace material that makes it more autumn-appropriate, especially if you opt for it in darker shades like black or burgundy. Not to mention that sheer lace is perfect for layering. When temperatures drops or when you simply want an extra layer to stay within your comfort zone, you can throw your sheer lace dress over a thicker material, whether that be a slip dress, a knitted jumper or even jeans.

Chloé A/W 2024 Runway Show

Sheer dresses can be tricky to style without looking too out there, but the contrast of Miller’s lace number with the more wearable black boots definitely dresses the entire look down. Plus, as we mentioned earlier, you can always swap out the frilly boxers she wore with a full-bodysuit or bodycon dress to make you feel more comfortable when rocking this daring trend.

Sienna Miller at the Closing Ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival

So although the naked dress and thigh boots pairing isn’t one we’ll be necessarily wearing down to the local pub this weekend (more power to you if this is the case, though!), thigh-high boots on their own are extremely wearable pairing well with shorts, and maxi, midi and mini skirts and dresses.

So scroll on to shop naked dresses and thigh-high boots that you can incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn.

Shop "Naked" Dresses and Over-the-Knee Boots:

Corded-Lace Long Dress
Chloé
Corded-Lace Long Dress

No one does the "naked" dress trend like Chloé.

Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
CHLOÉ
Eve Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

So sleek.

Cypress Lace Maxi
Free People
Cypress Lace Maxi

So pretty.

Naomi Stretch-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
STUART WEITZMAN
Naomi Stretch-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

These will also look great with a mini dress in autumn.

NA-KD, Lace Panelled Midi Dress
NA-KD
Lace Panelled Midi Dress

Naked dresses can also be layered over trousers to embrace the boho look.

jimmy choo, Cece Over The Knee Boot 80
jimmy choo
Cece Over The Knee Boot 80

A block heel will ensure long-lasting comfort.

Stretch-Jersey and Lace Maxi Dress
RABANNE
Stretch-Jersey and Lace Maxi Dress

Between the lace mesh and the ruching, this dress is seriously elevated.

Chloe, Eve leather over-the-knee boots
Chloe
Eve leather over-the-knee boots

Burgundy boots will be everywhere this season.

By Anthropologie Lace Godet Mini Dress
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Lace Godet Mini Dress

For the more daring amongst us.

Asos Design Kiki Premium Heeled Leather Over the Knee Boots in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Kiki Premium Heeled Leather Over the Knee Boots

Slouchy leather is a fashion-person fav.

Sorin Dress
Reformation
Sorin Dress

The built in slip makes this much more wearable.

Evie Textured Platform Thigh-High Boots
Charles & Keith
Evie Textured Platform Thigh-High Boots

These have such a retro feel to them.

Ulla Johnson, Talia floral cotton-blend lace maxi dress
Ulla Johnson
Talia floral cotton-blend lace maxi dress

A longer-sleeved style for the chillier autumn evenings.

sezane, Anaelle Thigh High Boots
sezane
Anaelle Thigh High Boots

These come in so many different colours, including pink!

Malia Ruffle-Trim Lace Maxi Dress
HOUSE OF CB
Malia Ruffle-Trim Lace Maxi Dress

The perfect black-tie event dress.

Ulla Johnson, Carolina 55 suede over-the-knee boots
Ulla Johnson
Carolina 55 suede over-the-knee boots

Suede is a timeless autumn staple.

