Nicole Kidman Just Wore the Most Elegant Version of the Naked Dress Trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Typically, when we discuss the ever-so-popular naked dress trend, we're talking about sheer pieces—I'm looking at you, Emily Ratajkowski. However, Nicole Kidman just proved that you don't have to show much skin at all to participate in the trend. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, A Family Affair, Kidman wore a Gucci custom silk cady nude gown in a hue strikingly similar to her skin tone, creating the illusion of nakedness. She completed the look with beige heels by Paris Texas.

While Kidman and her stylist, Jason Bolden, have access to luxury designers willing to create custom-dyed fabrics, the rest of us will have to settle for off-the-rack colors to match our skin tones—easier said than done. To help get you started, I curated a handful of nude dresses in a variety of hues. Scroll down to shop my naked-dress picks inspired by Kidman's newest outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nicole Kidman: Gucci custom dress; Paris Texas shoes

Shop the Trend

GIULIVA HERITAGE Cotton Maxi Dress $1070 SHOP NOW

Éterne Strapless Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress $225 SHOP NOW

H&M Dress With Flared Skirt $30 SHOP NOW

GIVENCHY Embellished Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Midi Dress $1050 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Tie-Detailed Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress $2300 SHOP NOW

SKIMS Fits Everybody Strapless Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress $78 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ + Net Sustain Atelier Jolie Organic Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress $1290 SHOP NOW

MANGO Knit Long Dress $60 SHOP NOW

MANGO Hoop Dress With Gathered Opening $400 SHOP NOW