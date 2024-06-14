Nicole Kidman Just Wore the Most Elegant Version of the Naked Dress Trend
Typically, when we discuss the ever-so-popular naked dress trend, we're talking about sheer pieces—I'm looking at you, Emily Ratajkowski. However, Nicole Kidman just proved that you don't have to show much skin at all to participate in the trend. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, A Family Affair, Kidman wore a Gucci custom silk cady nude gown in a hue strikingly similar to her skin tone, creating the illusion of nakedness. She completed the look with beige heels by Paris Texas.
While Kidman and her stylist, Jason Bolden, have access to luxury designers willing to create custom-dyed fabrics, the rest of us will have to settle for off-the-rack colors to match our skin tones—easier said than done. To help get you started, I curated a handful of nude dresses in a variety of hues. Scroll down to shop my naked-dress picks inspired by Kidman's newest outfit.
On Nicole Kidman: Gucci custom dress; Paris Texas shoes
Shop the Trend
