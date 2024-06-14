Nicole Kidman Just Wore the Most Elegant Version of the Naked Dress Trend

Nicole Kidman looks away from the camera smiling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Typically, when we discuss the ever-so-popular naked dress trend, we're talking about sheer pieces—I'm looking at you, Emily Ratajkowski. However, Nicole Kidman just proved that you don't have to show much skin at all to participate in the trend. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, A Family Affair, Kidman wore a Gucci custom silk cady nude gown in a hue strikingly similar to her skin tone, creating the illusion of nakedness. She completed the look with beige heels by Paris Texas.

While Kidman and her stylist, Jason Bolden, have access to luxury designers willing to create custom-dyed fabrics, the rest of us will have to settle for off-the-rack colors to match our skin tones—easier said than done. To help get you started, I curated a handful of nude dresses in a variety of hues. Scroll down to shop my naked-dress picks inspired by Kidman's newest outfit.

Nicole Kidman wears a nude strapless gown with a thigh-high slit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Nicole Kidman: Gucci custom dress; Paris Texas shoes

Shop the Trend

Cotton Maxi Dress in Beige
GIULIVA HERITAGE
Cotton Maxi Dress

Strapless Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
Éterne
Strapless Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Nude Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Dress With Flared Skirt

Embellished Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Midi Dress
GIVENCHY
Embellished Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Midi Dress

Tank Dress in Beige
H&M
Tie-Detail Easy-Wear Dress

V-Neck Slip Dress in Brown
H&M
V-Neck Slip Dress

Tie-Detailed Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress in Beige
BOTTEGA VENETA
Tie-Detailed Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

Strapless Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress in Brown
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Strapless Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

Organic Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress
CHLOÉ
+ Net Sustain Atelier Jolie Organic Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

Knit Long Dress in Beige
MANGO
Knit Long Dress

Beige Dress With Gathered Opening
MANGO
Hoop Dress With Gathered Opening

Strapless Croc-Effect Leather Dress
SPRWMN
Strapless Croc-Effect Leather Dress

