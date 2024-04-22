Victoria Beckham and Rosie HW Just Twinned In Pretty “Naked” Dresses At the Same Party
This weekend, entry into Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London was the hottest ticket in town. As with all of her pursuits, the multi-hyphenate didn't cut corners. Celebrating at London's member's only Oswald Club, the parties guest list included every member of The Spice Girls, Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria amongst others.
For her start-studded event, Beckham styled a dress worthy of such an occasion. Selecting a floor-sweeping maxi dress in a pretty aqua hue with a sheer finish and frill embellishments, the designer tapped into several key dress trends whilst creating her birthday look. Saturating the spring/summer 2024 runway collections, the pale blue colour trend has been marked as one of the biggest of the season, and Beckham's cyan dress nodded to the growing colour trend in way that felt wearable and inline with her style. With a tulle fabric finish and frill detailing throughout, Beckham's birthday ensemble also picked up on a light and airy energy that's ideal for spring styling.
Whilst Beckham selected her semi-sheer dress in pale blue shade, A-list attendee model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley partook in the trend by styling a floor-length semi-sheer dress in pale pink. Whilst the naked dress trend is nothing new to us, Beckham and Huntington-Whiteley's pastel colour choices mark a distinct different from the black, metallic and rhinestone naked dresses that we're used to spotting on the red carpet.
Featuring a halterneck finish, Huntington-Whiteley's dress was designed with an opaque bodice and and sheer flowing skirt. Styling her outfit with Alaia's trending Le Teckel bag in white and tall strappy heels, the model's elegant ensemble offered a fresh and more wearable take on the naked dress trend that makes dressing for parties in the summer months so much easier.
Whilst both style icons styled a different take on the naked dress trend, both kept their looks feeling elegant, fresh, and summer ready. To shop the dress trend that fashion people are backing right now. Read on to discover our edit of the best sheer dresses this shop this season.
SHOP THE NAKED DRESS TREND HERE:
Shop the pretty pink dress that Rosie HW just wore to Victoria Beckham's birthday party.
Style with tall heels or wear with ballet flats.
The cowl neck adds a soft and romantic element to this pretty dress.
The turtleneck design makes this idea for early spring styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
