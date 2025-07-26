I Thought Wearing These Shoes With Shorts Was Cringey—Turns Out the Combo Is Peak 2025

All summer, we've been charting the rise—er, drop?—in longer inseams. Bermuda shorts and, yes, even culottes have emerged as the go-to shorts style among the fashion and celebrity crowds. Across the board, shorts have been getting longer, but they've also curiously been getting shorter, too. For Gen Zers, in particular, it's all about micro-shorts—from Sabrina Carpenter's signature bloomers to Olivia Rodrigo's $53 Nordstrom shorts. What's even more surprising than the arrival of these tiny inseams amid so many knee-grazing ones is the shoes people are pairing with them.
As with any barely there trend, the general advice is to keep the rest of the look classic, but instead of pairing their shorts with a more obvious shoe choice like, say, sandals, they're reaching for boots. I'll admit that I always thought of wearing shorts with boots as a style "mistake" because the shoes aren't traditionally flattering, but I might be eating my words now that a wave of outfits have appeared that make the combo look admittedly very chic. Ahead, see all the ways celebs and fashion girls are wearing tall and mid-calf boots with their shorts (and actually pulling it off).
Denim shorts haven't been top of mind for me this summer, but as soon as I saw Dua Lipa styling hers with mid-calf moto boots, I realized it all comes down to the shoes. Her boots feel far fresher with cutoffs than the flip-flops or sneakers I'm programmed to reach for.
Sporty & Rich
Health Script Cotton Graphic T-Shirt
AGOLDE
Parker Long Shorts
Coconuts by Matisse
Autumn Engineer Boot
It's the summer of the outdoorsy-chic wardrobe, whether that be in the English countryside, Provence, or the Hamptons. Channel the energy of an off-grid escape when you pair welly boots with short shorts and a classic knit.
J.Crew
New Jackie Cardigan in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Lila Mini Shorts
Hunter
Original Waterproof Rain Boot
If everyone's favorite It girl Devon Carlson is getting behind the outfit idea, you know it's only a matter of time until more people follow suit. I'm into this moodier checkered print look that's making me excited for fall dressing.
LIBEROWE
Hetty Oversized Checked Bouclé-Tweed Shirt
LIBEROWE
Madeline Checked Bouclé-Tweed Shorts
PAIGE
Ansley Kitten Heel Knee High Boot
This low-key summer vibe features one of the closet staples everyone's loving, a pair of lace-trim shorts. The addition of Western boots makes the simple formula really pop.
LIONESS
Trencherous Coat
Skims
Soft Smoothing Seamless T-Shirt
superdown
Pearla Short
Steve Madden
Stetson Suede Western Boot
We've entered peak boho, after all, and one way fashion people are tapping into the free-spirited energy is by using Western-style boots to ground airy smocked pieces.
Damson Madder
Tula Smock Cami
Reformation
June Low Rise Linen Short
Steve Madden
Riggs Knee High Boot
Your favorite knee boots from the fall and winter deserve some airtime in the summer, too. Style them with relaxed shorts and a tee for a cool take.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.