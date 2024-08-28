The Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Venice Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Venice Film Festival is nothing if not glamorous. Italy's most prestigious red carpet event never fails to deliver in the fashion department with high-profile attendees wearing a smattering of luxury brands. Running from August 28 to September 7, the 2024 edition is chock-full of exciting movie premieres, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, Maria led by Angelina Jolie, and Joker: Folie à Deux headlined by Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

This year's festival has only just begun, but we've already been treated to a slew of standout red carpet looks. Taylor Russell, for instance, dug into the Chanel archives and wore a show-stopping white dress from the house's S/S 93 collection. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett donned an Armani Privé dress with Louis Vuitton jewelry. Scroll down to see my best-dressed list from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Russell

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

WEAR: Chanel S/S 83 couture dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Cate Blanchett

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

WEAR: Armani Privé dress; Louis Vuitton jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jenna Ortega

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

WEAR: Dior custom dress; Jimmy Choo shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Winona Ryder

WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice