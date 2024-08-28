The Most Dazzling Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Venice Film Festival
The Venice Film Festival is nothing if not glamorous. Italy's most prestigious red carpet event never fails to deliver in the fashion department with high-profile attendees wearing a smattering of luxury brands. Running from August 28 to September 7, the 2024 edition is chock-full of exciting movie premieres, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice starring Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, Maria led by Angelina Jolie, and Joker: Folie à Deux headlined by Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.
This year's festival has only just begun, but we've already been treated to a slew of standout red carpet looks. Taylor Russell, for instance, dug into the Chanel archives and wore a show-stopping white dress from the house's S/S 93 collection. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett donned an Armani Privé dress with Louis Vuitton jewelry. Scroll down to see my best-dressed list from the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
WHO: Taylor Russell
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
WEAR: Chanel S/S 83 couture dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
WHO: Cate Blanchett
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
WEAR: Armani Privé dress; Louis Vuitton jewelry
WHO: Jenna Ortega
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
WEAR: Dior custom dress; Jimmy Choo shoes
WHO: Winona Ryder
WHAT: Attending the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.