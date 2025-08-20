With Coachella, Glastonbury, Outside Lands, Stagecoach, and Lollapalooza, music fans have had a ton of opportunities to see their favorite artists perform live this year. While these were all highly publicized events, there was one recent under-the-radar revelry you might not have known about: Up in the Sky Music Festival, held in Aspen, Colorado. As someone who's not very in-the-know when it comes to music, there's only one reason I heard about this event: Kate Hudson.
Hudson surprised the crowd by coming on stage during Role Model's song "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." For her appearance, Hudson wore the exact outfit combo I'm dying to wear this fall: a long slip dress with knee-high suede boots. In my opinion, ankle boots with ultra-short shafts feel dated. Plus, I think it looks awkward when you leave some skin exposed between the bottom of your dress and the top of your boots, so knee-high boots solve that problem. Scroll down to see Kate Hudson's dance session and shop similar boots.
